Information for potential Quarter Final sale

Forward of a possible Quarter Ultimate ticket sale for a match towards Switzerland to 2022-2024 England Supporters Journey Membership members, we wished to stipulate as a lot of the method as potential to assist folks plan.

It is very important word, that for every knockout stage match England play in, gross sales will happen over a really brief time frame, because of the nature of how these video games shall be bought, through UEFA’s web site.

The sport shall be performed on Saturday 6 July in Dusseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Area, Kick off 5om (UK time).

Please word that the beneath data on gross sales is topic to alter.

If England progress to the Quarter Ultimate, there’s a probability the ultimate allocation we obtain may differ, by a number of hundred tickets, from the preliminary allocations we got. UEFA are unable to verify the precise allocation and class splits forward of time as this may rely on:

1) If we’re Crew A or Crew B (from a ticketing viewpoint this may be completely different to being residence/away staff on this event)

2) Which stadium we’re enjoying in

3) Who our opponent is

4) The dimensions of the stadium buffer zones

With this in thoughts, and so as to enable as many members as potential the possibility to guide their journey, we initially carried out a poll for the highest 70% for every KO stage match, nevertheless, we have been unable to verify which class they’d be in.

The remaining 30% of tickets can be balloted to the remaining members who utilized for stated match through the event poll guidelines.

Sadly, because of the sale of KO stage tickets through UEFA’s web site being bought on a match-by-match foundation, this may imply tight turnarounds and brief sale home windows for every knock-out stage fixture England progresses to.

What to anticipate for Quarter Ultimate sale

We anticipate being given the data on the ultimate allocation and class splits the night of our match towards Slovakia.

With this in thoughts, we anticipate the sale to happen on Tuesday 2 July.

We anticipate with the ability to ship each member, who initially registered their curiosity and was within the High 70%, after which those that develop into profitable within the 20/10% poll, an entry code on Monday night. This entry code will develop into lively throughout a chosen Sale Window (see beneath).

The Sale Window you might be in shall be dictated by the variety of tickets in every class and the variety of caps you had in the preliminary poll.

The caps complete you have been on when the preliminary poll happened shall be outlined to you within the poll end result electronic mail.

Wheelchair and Simple Entry/Accessible Members:

We had our Wheelchair and Simple Entry/Accessible minimal allocations for all knockout levels confirmed to us earlier than we introduced the poll outcomes. Any member who registered in both of those classes will have the ability to see their poll end result by re-checking the e-mail.

This electronic mail was despatched on Tuesday 12 December 2023 with the topic ‘UEFA Euro 2024 Germany Poll Outcomes’.

Due to this fact, in case you have been profitable, you’ll obtain an entry code for any potential sale concurrently everybody.

At current, we don’t anticipate to obtain any further tickets in these classes however we’ll endeavour to acquire extra to fulfill the demand.



Sale Home windows shall be as follows on Tuesday 2 July



– Data said in UK Time

-The similar poll guidelines will apply as they did for the group levels

– Data topic to alter

High 70%:

Sale Window 1: 7am till 10.30am (assured any class)

Sale Window 2: 11am till 1.30pm (assured Class 3)

Sale Window 3: 2pm till 4.30pm (assured Class 2)



30% Poll (made up of the 20% and 10% poll rule):

Sale Window 4: 5pm till 7.30pm (Class first-come-first-serve from what’s remaining unsold)

As soon as your entry code is lively, it is possible for you to to entry the sale till it’s bought out.

All members entered into Sale Home windows 1,2,3 and 4 shall be assured a ticket. If you happen to miss your Sale Window, your most well-liked class might now not be out there.

When you’ve got a buddy or member of the family who’s profitable in a separate Sale Window, however need to make sure you safe your most well-liked class, we’d advise shopping for your ticket as quickly as potential. In the event that they find yourself acquiring a ticket in the identical class as you, you’ll then have the ability to hyperlink orders through UEFA’s web site. Nevertheless please keep in mind this doesn’t assure you may be sat collectively.

All remaining 2022-2024 ESTC members who have been unsuccessful or didn’t register:

Sale Window 5: 8pm till 8.30am the next day or bought out (ticket not assured).

Sale Window 6 has been merged with Sale Window 5 for this fixtures based mostly on the sale knowledge from the earlier match and time constraints.



You’ll solely have the ability to entry Sale Home windows 5 in case you have been a 2022-2024 ESTC member.

We perceive that these sale home windows shall be brief and would counsel that in case you are unable to be on-line throughout the above said timelines, that you simply ask a member of your travelling group, or a member of the family, to log in and buy in your behalf.

They would want to log in utilizing your particulars. They may even want your entry code.

We might strongly counsel re-familiarising yourselves with the sale steering earlier than any potential KO stage sale to keep away from making an error or placing your order in jeopardy. You possibly can overview this data right here