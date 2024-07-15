How To Watch Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever on July 14: TV Channel, Radio, Game Time, Injury Report, Jerseys

The Lynx (16-7) face the Fever (10-14) for the primary time this season. Minnesota, coming off a 91-63 loss to Seattle. The Fever lately misplaced to Washington by 5 factors. This recreation marks Fever rookie G Caitlin Clark’s skilled debut at Goal Middle, the place she led Iowa to Massive Ten titles the previous two seasons. Lynx All-Star G Kayla McBride scored 27 factors and hit six of 12 three-pointers within the loss to Seattle.

What channel is Lynx vs Fever on?

TV channel: ESPN

Lynx vs Fever shall be broadcasted dwell on ESPN with protection starting vs 3:00PM CT.

What time does Lynx vs Fever begin?

Lynx vs Fever will begin at 3:00PM CT on Tuesday, July ninth at Crypto.com Area.

Present Standing Report

On the time of writing, right here’s the damage report for the Lynx:

Lynx

Napheesa Collier – Questionable (Left Foot)

Olivia Époupa – OUT (Proper Thigh)

Fever

Temi Fagbenle – OUT (Proper Thumb)

What jerseys will the Lynx be carrying?

In opposition to the Fever, the Lynx shall be carrying their Insurgent Version uniform.