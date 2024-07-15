How To Watch Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever on July 14: TV Channel, Radio, Game Time, Injury Report, Jerseys

The Lynx (16-7) face the Fever (10-14) for the primary time this season. Minnesota, coming off a 91-63 loss to Seattle. The Fever lately misplaced to Washington by 5 factors. This recreation marks Fever rookie G Caitlin Clark’s skilled debut at Goal Middle, the place she led Iowa to Massive Ten titles the previous two seasons. Lynx All-Star G Kayla McBride scored 27 factors and hit six of 12 three-pointers within the loss to Seattle.

ARRIVE EARLY – DOORS OPEN 1:30PM

What channel is Lynx vs Fever on?

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM | iHeartRadio | Lynx App
  • Reside stream: WNBA app

Lynx vs Fever shall be broadcasted dwell on ESPN with protection starting vs 3:00PM CT.

What time does Lynx vs Fever begin?

  • Date: Tuesday, July ninth
  • Time: 3:00 PM CT

Lynx vs Fever will begin at 3:00PM CT on Tuesday, July ninth at Crypto.com Area.

