What happens next in Trump’s DC election case after the Supreme Court’s immunity decision

The most important query now that the Supreme Courtroom has determined Donald Trump is entitled to some immunity from prosecution: What occurs subsequent in particular counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case towards the previous president?

Assuming Smith stays the course, written arguments and even proceedings with witness testimony and proof are prone to be subsequent earlier than US District Choose Tanya Chutkan in Washington, DC.

The particular counsel’s workplace has not responded but publicly to the choice, and there’s nothing in the meanwhile on Chutkan’s docket indicating what subsequent steps will probably be taken within the trial courtroom.

These are prone to come within the days after the Supreme Courtroom arms the opinion down formally to the federal courts in DC. The mechanism for sending a case again down often takes as an extended as a month, however the excessive courtroom might act extra shortly – significantly if a celebration asks it to.

As soon as Chutkan works by way of the authorized points, it’s attainable that extra appeals might put the case on maintain once more. For this reason it might be unlikely for Trump to go to trial this yr, if in any respect. However courts will be onerous to foretell.

What Trump is and isn't immune for



The Supreme Courtroom put one set of allegations towards Trump – concerning his and his allies’ efforts to weaponize the Justice Division – within the bucket of absolute immunity.

For the a number of different classes of allegations, Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion mentioned that the decrease courts should undergo a strategy of “fact-specific” and maybe “difficult” evaluation.

The Supreme Courtroom mentioned that that Trump’s strain marketing campaign on Vice President Mike Pence to assist him overturn the election is “presumptively” immune, and put the burden on the prosecutors to rebut the presumptive immunity.

As for Trump’s state-level efforts to overturn the outcomes, together with the pretend electors scheme, the excessive courtroom advised decrease courts to investigate what of that conduct was an official act and what was not.

Roberts mentioned that evaluation would require an “evaluation of quite a few alleged interactions with all kinds of state officers and personal individuals.”

