Remarks by President Biden on the Supreme Court’s Immunity Ruling

Cross Corridor

7:45 P.M. EDT

THE PRESIDENT: Good night.

The presidency is probably the most highly effective workplace on this planet. It’s an workplace that not solely assessments your judgment, maybe much more importantly it’s an workplace that may take a look at your character since you not solely face moments the place you want the braveness to train the total energy of the presidency, you additionally face moments the place you want the knowledge to respect the bounds of the facility of the workplace of the presidency.

This nation was based on the precept that there are not any kings in America. Every — every of us is equal earlier than the regulation. Nobody — nobody is above the regulation, not even the president of the USA.

With in the present day’s Supreme Court docket determination on presidential immunity, that basically modified. For all — for all sensible functions, in the present day’s determination nearly definitely signifies that there are just about no limits on what a president can do.

It is a basically new precept, and it’s a harmful precedent as a result of the facility of the workplace will not be constrained by the regulation, even together with the Supreme Court docket of the USA. The one limits will likely be self-imposed by the president alone.

This determination in the present day has continued the Court docket’s assault in recent times on a variety of long-established authorized rules in our nation, from gutting voting rights and civil rights to taking away a girl’s proper to decide on to in the present day’s determination that undermines the rule of regulation of this nation.

Almost 4 years in the past, my predecessor despatched a violent mob to the U.S. Capitol to cease the peaceable switch of energy. All of us noticed it with our personal eyes. We sat there and watched it occur that day. Assault on the police. The ransacking of the Capitol. A mob actually searching down the Home Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Gallows erected to hold the vice chairman, Mike Pence. I believe it’s honest to say it was one of many darkest days within the historical past of America.

Now the person who despatched that mob to the U.S. Capitol is dealing with potential prison conviction for what occurred that day. And the American folks need to have a solution within the courts earlier than the upcoming election. The general public has a proper to know the reply about what occurred on January sixth earlier than they ask to vote once more this yr.

Now, due to in the present day’s determination, that’s extremely, extremely unlikely. It’s a horrible disservice to the folks of this nation.

So, now — now the American folks must do what the Court docket ought to have been prepared to do however wouldn’t. The America folks must render a judgment about Donald Trump’s conduct. The American folks should determine whether or not Donald Trump’s assault on our democracy on January sixth makes him unfit for public workplace within the highest workplace within the land. The American folks should determine if Trump’s embrace of violence to protect his energy is suitable.

Maybe most significantly, the American folks should determine in the event that they need to entrust the president — as soon as once more, the presidency to Donald Trump, now understanding he’ll be much more emboldened to do no matter he pleases at any time when he desires to do it.

You understand, on the outset of our nation, it was the character of George Washington, our first president, that outlined the presidency. He believed energy was restricted, not absolute, and that energy would all the time reside with the folks — all the time.

Now, over 200 years later, with in the present day’s Supreme Court docket determination, as soon as once more it should rely on the character of the women and men who maintain that presidency which are going to outline the bounds of the facility of the presidency, as a result of the regulation will not do it.

I do know I’ll respect the bounds of the presidential energy, as I’ve for 3 and a half years. However any president, together with Donald Trump, will now be free to disregard the regulation.

I concur with Justice Sotomayor’s dissent in the present day. She — right here’s what she stated. She stated, “In each use of official energy, the president is now a king above the regulation. With concern for our democracy, I dissent,” finish of quote.

So ought to the American folks dissent. I dissent.

Might God bless you all. And will God assist protect our democracy. Thanks. And will God shield our troops.

7:49 P.M. EDT