Tour de France stage 1 Live – Race for the first yellow jersey begins in Florence

(Picture credit score: Getty Pictures) Here is Mark Cavendish, digging deep and attempting to outlive.

Extra sprinters going out the again now, together with Arnaud Demare and Jasper Philipsen. Philipsen could imagine it is job completed for the day having earned these intermediate dash factors.

Mechanical for Dorian Godon, who’ll must chase again on on this climb.

Extra harm within the break, with Champoussin the newest to be dropped.

Steve Williams is making his approach again into the peloton having fallen again with a mechanical.

Dylan Groenewegen is the newest sprinter to be dropped out of the peloton, on the present climb. He’ll be saving himself for stage three, prone to be the primary bunch dash of the Tour.

Dujardin has been dropped from the lead group on this climb, having claimed most factors on the dash.

Three different riders additionally competed within the dash – Biniam Girmay, Bryan Coquard and Sam Bennett. It is particularly fascinating to see Bennett give it a go, given his battle for kind in recent times – he clearly believes he shall be stronger this Tour.

Philipsen and Pedersen had been the highest two from final 12 months’s factors classification, and look set to do battle as soon as once more this 12 months.

Lidl-Trek lead out the peloton for the remaining factors out there within the intermediate dash, for Mads Pedersen. Pedersen was edged to the road by defending Philipsen, although.

Having completed that dash, the break are again climbing once more, this time the class three Cote de Carnaio (10.1km at 4.7%).

Abrahamsen and Dujardin each sprinted for it, with the latter popping out on prime. The actual curiosity will are available a couple of minutes, after we see which sprinters have an interest within the factors classification.

120KM TO GO The seven leaders at the moment are approaching the intermediate dash.

Cavendish and his Astana teammates attain the highest of the climb, 5 minutes after the peloton. 2 climbs down, 5 to go.

There’s now about 4-30 between the peloton and Cavendish. The hole continues to be rising, however not exponentially, so he isn’t capitulating but.

The break reaches the highest, and the identical riders dash for it. Izagirre desires once more claimed maimum factors, forward of Abrahamsen after which Madouas.

The break is ultimately completed descending, and on the second climb now, Côte des Forche. It is a lot shorter than the earlier one, lasting solely 2.5km, however comparatively steep with a mean of 6.7%.

Michael Mørkøv, Cees Bol, Davide Ballerini and Michele Gazzoli are the 4 riders with Cavendish. There current as a lot for emotional assist as bodily assist.

EF’s work is unhealthy information for Cavendish, although, who’s now over three and a half minutes adrift. He faces one of many fights of his life to make the time restrict.

140KM TO GO 4-25 now for the break. EF’s work main the peloton is retaining them below management.

Vercher has been introduced again by the peloton.

Cavendish has simply been sick once more on the descent. He isn’t making any inroads, three minutes adrift from the peloton.

Cavendish is visibly unwell. He vomited on the bike close to the highest of his summit. He’ll be relieved to be descending once more, however desperately must recuperate quick with so many extra climbs to return. For now, he appears to be like in a world of ache.

150KM TO GO Cavendish reaces the highest of the climb, 1-30 behind the peloton.

He has 4 teammates with him attempting to encourage him, however is shaking his head and looking out unhealthy. He’ll want to seek out reserves of power from someplace or else his Tour is in peril.

Each time the digital camera goes again to Cavendish, he’ having water poured over him. He is wanting very uncomfortable.

The peloton now attain the highest of the climb. EF’s work has been sufficient to carry the hole again down from six minutes to 5 minutes already.

Three and a half minutes after the leaders, Vercher crests the climb. It appears there isn’t any approach he is making it again into that group.

Extra sprinters now being dropped out the peloton – Fabio Jakobsen and, extra surprisingly, Fernando Gaviria.

Izagirre took most factors, from Madouas and Abrahamsen. It wasn’t an all-out dash, however they’ve nonetheless proven intent.

The break attain the highest of the primary climb, and there is a tussle for the KOM factors…

They’re working for Alberto Bettiol, the recently-crowned Italian champion. What a narrative it will be for him to win on dwelling roads within the tricolore.

With the hole having grown to over six minutes, EF Schooling-EasyPost are the primary group to take issues into their very own palms and lead the peloton.

Cavendish has his teammates round him, however he is 25 seconds off the peloton.

Mark Cavendish has been dropped out the peloton, and is struggling. The way in which he’s dousing himself in water suggests he is likely to be struggling within the warmth.

Now that he is made it into the break ultimately, Abrahamsen wants maintaining a tally of. The Norwegian rider was a livewire final 12 months, attacking a number of occasions, and has since confirmed himself a breakaway specialist.

160KM TO GO The hole between the break and the peloton is continuous to develop, now as much as 5-25. Which may appear to be rather a lot, however on such hilly terrain as this, it is nonetheless below management.

The third standout title is Valentin Madouas, again in Groupama-FDJ colors having simply misplaced his French nationwide champion title. In contrast to the opposite two, he hasn’t earlier than gained a Tour stage, although has come shut with a second place end in 2022. He was wanting to get into the break firstly of the day, and can need to profit from it having succeeded.

The rider within the break with one of the best climbing credentials is Ion Izagirre. He’s not had the shape to be thought-about a menace on GC, therefore being allowed up the street, however ought to nonetheless fancy his probabilities of dropping the remainder of the break come the later climbs.

So who’re the riders within the break? The headline title is Matej Mohorič, who final 12 months added a 3rd profession Tour stage win to his palmares. This type of terrain fits him, although you may need anticipated him to carry again till later within the Tour, when breaks usually tend to succeed, to strive his hand at a breakaway.

The tempo is absolutely off within the peloton now, permitting the hole to develop to 4-40. Somebody within the peloton should take management finally, if they’re to carry this break again and contest for the stage, and the race’s first yellow jersey.

TotalEnergies consultant Vercher is being dropped from the break on the climb. The issue for riders from the wildcard groups like them on a day as robust as as we speak is that, even when they reach making the break, staying in it’s no assure.

Gibbons and Abrahamsen have made the juncture, which means the lead group is now made up of 9 riders.

The break is climbing for the primary time as we speak, taking up the primary of seven hills. It’s nearly all both uphill or downhill till now and the end in Rimini.

First sighting of the world champion Mathieu van der Poel, nevertheless it’s out the again of the peloton. He is needing somebody to repair his radio.

170KM TO GO The peloton is now 1-40 adrift from the seven leaders, whereas the 2 poursuivants are making progress. They’re now 45 seconds behind the leaders.

Vingegaard is again safely within the peloton.

Abrahamson has Ryan Gibbons on his wheel, and the peloton appears blissful to allow them to go clear.

Bike change for Jonas Vingegaard within the peloton – on account of a mechanical, not a crash.

Uno-X Mobility aren’t completed but although – now Abrahamsen tries to rise up the street.

The work from Lidl-Trek has introduced again the Uno-X Mobility duo.

Lidl-Trek riders at the moment are pulling within the peloton. That is an early sign of intent – do they fancy Mads Pedersen to handle to recover from the climbs as we speak?

Huge crowds on the roadside because the riders move via Dicomano. The Italians have turned out in numbers to greet the Tour.

Rasmus Tiller and Odd Christian Eiking are the 2 Uno-X riders. They’re 15 seconds forward of the peloton, however nonetheless 1-20 behind the seven leaders.

180KM TO GO You’ll be able to see the logic in utilizing two riders relatively than one, as bridging the hole alone could be too large asn ask. However even now, the 1-30 they’re going to must catch up is likely to be an excessive amount of.

As a substitute, they’ve fired two riders up the street in a counter-attack.

They are not committing to main the peloton, both. The tempo is off once more.

Cort’s introduced again, and now one among his Uno-X teammates ups the tempo within the peloton. It is clear the group are sad about lacking the break, however they appear in blended minds as to what to do subsequent.

Magnus Cort jumped out of the peloton, however already appeared to have given up the ghost.

52 seconds now between the peloton and the seven leaders. If anybody desires to bridge, they are going to should go now.

There have been some riders attempting to bridge as much as them, Gianni Vermeersch and Jonas Abrahamsen however they’ve been introduced again.

The group in full: Matej Mohorič Ion Izagirre Valentin Madouas Clément Champoussin Mattéo Vercher Frank van den Broek Sandy Dujardin

It is a sturdy group, too. Mohorič, Ion Izagirre and Valentin Madouas are all current.

47 seconds for this 7-man group – this definitely looks as if the day’s break.

The tempo has slowed within the peloton – this is likely to be the break of the day.

Wout van Aert has his hand up behind the peloton. He is taking issues straightforward for now, however might be a contender for the stage later relying on how nicely recovered he’s from his damage.

190KM TO GO Seven new riders out entrance now, and so they’re constructing a lead…

It appears not – a flurry of counter-attacks from the peloton has seen every little thing come again collectively once more.

García Pierna now has seven riders with him on the entrance, and a handful of seconds on the peloton. May this be the break?

Raúl García Pierna has managed to flee and is out in entrance alone, with a small group behind him chasing.

All the pieces is again collectively once more within the peloton.

Jan Hirt is behind the peloton, and already struggling. What an unlucky begin to the Tour for him.

DSM is the best-represented group within the present main group, with two riders.

They’re introduced again, and a brand new group of 5 strive their luck, with a Groupama-FDJ rider concerned once more.

A brand new group now attempting to clear, that includes Paul Lapeira, now very conspicuous in his tricolore jersey as newly topped French nationwide champion.

That transfer has been introduced again.

A gaggle of about ten now has the most important hole we have seen to this point, however even that’s only some seconds.

Even fortmer podium finisher Romain Bardet is getting concerned within the assaults! That is removed from the standard suspects of wildcard groups and small names attempting to get into the break.

Stefan Küng can be being energetic on the entrance. Groupama-FDJ appear wanting to get into the break as we speak, and have their strongest males utilised.

After a pause of some moments, the assaults start, led by Groupama-FDJ’s Valentin Madouas.

205KM TO GO They usually’re off! The 2024 Tour has formally begun.

A horrible begin to the Tour for Jan Hirt, even earlier than the unofficial begin. The Czech rider crashed on his approach again to the group bus after signing on, breaking three of his tooth. Soudal-QuickStep group will want him to recuperate, as he’s set to be a key domestique within the mountains for Remco Evenepoel.

Now simply 4km till the official begin. Typically earlier Grand Tour levels will be characterised by how little riders need to get into the break, however the quantity of climbing on the menu as we speak, and the prospect of every little thing from a Polka-dot jersey and fame on such an enormous event, ought to imply there’s motion as soon as the flag drops quickly.

Nonetheless 10km left of the neutralised zone. The Tour de France is taking advantage of this distinctive Grand Départ.

(Picture credit score: Getty Pictures) The crowds are out in Florence to greet the Tour de France.

Though there are not any climbs ranked increased than class two as we speak, there are quite a lot of them — seven in complete, amounting to three,600m elevation achieve in complete. It’s been described as one of many hardest begins to a Tour de France, and one which even many puncheurs will discover too onerous. Make certain to learn our extra detailed preview of the stage.

Mark Cavendish is in good spirits, waving to the gang because the peloton units off from the unofficial begin. He’s right here driving the fifteenth Tour of his profession, and is, as has been a lot mentioned, chasing the record-breaking thirty fifth win.

The riders have simply set off from the neutralised zone – the Tour is to start quickly! Not simply but, although, as they’ll spend longer than ordinary within the zone than ordinary as they savour the sights of Florence.

Simply half-hour till the départ fictif now in Florence. Reminder that it’s absolute scorcher as we speak in Tuscany so temperature regulation shall be extremely essential.

Huge crowds welcome the primary group on stage, TotalEnergies.

Groups have arrived in Florence and are gearing up for sign-on and the group presentation. Here is Visma-Lease a Bike and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard setting off from their group resort this morning. 🇫🇷 #TDF2024En route. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/aswtdMn6J6June 29, 2024

To get issues began, ensure that to learn our preview of stage 1, written by one among CN’s group on the bottom on the Grand Départ, Dani Ostanek: Tour de France 2024 stage 1 preview – Will Tadej Pogačar strike the primary blow in Rimini?

It is again, lastly! The largest bike race on the earth is about to begin and we’re getting the build-up began an hour and a half earlier than the riders set off from the neutralised begin in stunning Florence.