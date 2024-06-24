John Force suffers engine explosion, crash in first round at Virginia Nationals

In the course of the first spherical of Humorous Automotive eliminations on the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals, John Power’s Humorous Automotive suffered an engine explosion on the end line after which crossed the centerline, putting each guard partitions. Power was alert and was examined onsite by the NHRA Medical Staff earlier than being transported to a neighborhood medical facility for additional analysis.
In the course of the first spherical of Humorous Automotive eliminations on the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals on Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park, John Power’s Humorous Automotive suffered an engine explosion on the end line after which crossed the centerline, putting each guard partitions earlier than coming to a cease. Power was alert and was examined onsite by the NHRA Medical Staff earlier than being transported to a neighborhood medical facility for additional analysis.
