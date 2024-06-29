Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 Preview: TDF Starts In Cesenatico, Italy

France’s Romain Bardet received the primary stage of the 2024 Tour de France as he rode from Florence to Rimini in simply over 5 hours.

It was the primary time the Tour de France had ever began within the capital of Tuscany, however the riders aren’t executed with Italy but.

Stage 2 of the Tour de France awaits.

The second day of the Tour de France will begin in Cesenatico and end in Bologne. After using 206 kilometers on the primary day, the second day is about as lengthy and has an analogous terrain.

Whereas Bardet owns the yellow jersey after the primary day, the Basic Classification image hasn’t fairly formulated however might in Stage 2.

FloBikes reporter Gregor Brown anticipated a robust begin from Tadej Pogacar in these opening phases. Pogacar completed Stage 1 in fourth place, 15 seconds behind Bardet, which features a 10-second time bonus for the stage win.

How To Watch Tour De France 2024 Stage 2

In Canada, the Tour de France is streaming stay on FloBikes and the FloSports app.

In the US, the NBC household of networks and the streaming service Peacock are broadcasting the race.

FloBikes and the FloSports app are residence to race highlights, stage breakdowns and extra breaking information.

Tour de France 2024 Stage 2

The Tour de France Stage 2 route shall be a hilly, 199.2-kilometer journey from Cesenatico to Bologne. Cesenatico is a seaside metropolis and is the house city of famed bike owner Marco Pantani. From there riders head to Bologne, the capital of the Emilia-Romagna province.

Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 Profile

Here’s what the elevation appears like for Stage 2.

Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 Mountain Passes And Hills

Listed here are the most important climbs and elevations in. Stage 2:

Cote de Monticino: Class 3, 2 km lengthy climb at 7.5%

Cote Gallisterna: Class 3, 1.3 km lengthy climb at 12.8%

Cote de Botteghino Di Zocca: Class 4, 1.9 km lengthy climb at 6.9%

Cote de Montecalvo: Class 3, 2.8 km lengthy climb at 7.7%

Cote De San Luca: Class 3, 1.9 km lengthy climb at 10.6%

Who Received Stage 2 Of The Tour de France In 2023?

Final 12 months, Victor Lafay received Stage 2, which was 207.3 kilometers.

Tour de France 2024 Route Map

Right here is the map for this 12 months’s Tour de France:

Listed here are a couple of extra issues to know concerning the Tour de France:

How To Watch Tour de France 2024 In The US

A stay broadcast of the 2024 Tour de France shall be obtainable on Peacock for these watching from the US.

Peacock is the unique residence of the occasion in the US by 2029, with start-to-finish protection of each stage, although choose phases additionally will air on NBC.

How To Watch Tour de France 2024 In Canada

FloBikes will present a stay broadcast for Canadian audiences.

Viewers in Canada will have the ability to watch all 21 phases of the Tour de France 2024 stay on FloBikes and the FloSports app.

FloBikes additionally will present updates, highlights and behind-the-scenes protection all through the whole occasion for all Flo subscribers.

Jun 29-Jul 21 · Resumes Tomorrow at 10:05 AM UTC

On What Channel Is The Tour de France?

The Tour de France shall be on the NBC community and can stream every day in the US on Peacock. The whole race shall be broadcast on NBC’s channels and USA Community.

Tour de France Groups For 2024

There shall be 22 groups and as much as 176 opponents on this 12 months’s Tour de France:

Groups

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Crew

Alpecin – Deceuninck

Arkéa – B&B Lodges

Astana Qazaqstan Crew

Bahrain – Victorious

BORA – hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Schooling – EasyPost

Groupama – FDJ

INEOS Grenadiers

Intermarché – Wanty

Crew Visma | Lease a Bike

Lidl – Trek

Movistar Crew

Soudal Fast-Step

Crew dsm-firmenich PostNL

Crew Jayco AlUla

UAE Crew Emirates

Israel – Premier Tech

Lotto Dstny

Uno-X Mobility

TotalEnergies

When Does The Tour de France 2024 Begin?

The Tour de France is a 21-stage occasion.

The 2024 version will start in Florence, Italy, on June 29 and conclude in Good, France, on July 21.

Every single day, the cyclists begin collectively to finish the stage of a race. Each stage varies in distance and bodily demand.

What Is The Schedule For The Tour de France 2024?

Right here is the whole schedule for the 2024 Tour de France.

Catch All The Greatest Races, Highlights, Perception, Information And Extra On FloBikes

FloBikes is the streaming residence to among the finest biking from throughout the globe. Try the published schedule to observe extra of your favorites in motion.

FloBikes Archived Footage

Video footage from every occasion shall be archived and saved in a video library for FloBikes subscribers to observe in the course of their subscriptions.

Be a part of The Dialog On FloBikes Social