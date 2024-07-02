Sources – Warriors signing De’Anthony Melton to one-year deal

The Golden State Warriors are signing De’Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million deal on the midlevel exception, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

A flexible defender who can also be a profession 36.9% 3-point shooter, Melton helps the Warriors fill out two areas that they had prioritized coming into the summer season: extra capturing and improved protection, significantly on the perimeter.

With the departure of longtime Warrior Klay Thompson and the discharge of 19-year veteran Chris Paul, Melton additionally gives some backcourt depth.

The 26-year-old guard may match as a backup level guard to Stephen Curry whereas additionally discovering methods to play subsequent to him — one thing Paul struggled to do in his one 12 months with Golden State.

Melton was a key reserve in Memphis within the 2021-22 season earlier than being acquired by Philadelphia that offseason; He has largely operated as a starter for the 76ers over the previous two seasons.

He averaged 11.1 factors in 38 video games this season for Philadelphia earlier than ongoing again points precipitated him to overlook the overwhelming majority of the 12 months.

The Athletic first reported Melton’s cope with Golden State.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.