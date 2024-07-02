Live Nation’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater Re-Opens For The Summer Season After A Major Refurb

JONES BEACH (CelebrityAccess) — Following a serious renovation, Dwell Nation’s Northwell at Jones Seashore Theater formally re-opened for its 2024 summer season live performance season with a June twenty ninth kick off live performance that includes the touring Outlaw Nation Music Competition.

The live performance was considered one of greater than 20 exhibits scheduled for the amphitheater for 2024 the 2024 season, together with Pitbull, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Alanis Morrissette, Jason Aldean, Think about Dragons, Santana, Counting Crows, New Children on the Block, Hootie & the Blowfish, and extra.

The renovations at Northwell at Hones Seashore noticed a number of upgrades applied on the amphitheater, together with upgraded seating, a brand new grand entrance, new meals and beverage choices and know-how upgrades that embrace state-of-the-art LED screens for enhanced views of performers and extra/

Moreover, the amphitheater’s VIP choices we expanded as nicely, with the addition of the CITI VIP Membership, providing meals and beverage service with a view, and 40 North Bay Membership introduced by Cadillac, a brand new membership-only membership open earlier than, throughout and after exhibits.

Artist hospitality was upgraded as nicely, with the addition of an unique seaside for visiting artists & their crew to make use of all through their keep, serviced by a devoted Jones Seashore lifeguard, contains hammocks, Adirondack chairs, paddle boats, and extra, a refurb of the dressing rooms, and expanded manufacturing load-in areas.

“The finished renovations on the Jones Seashore Theater protect a cherished landmark whereas enhancing Lengthy Island’s position as a prime vacation spot for reside leisure. I’m proud to assist these investments by NYS Parks and Dwell Nation, as it is going to enhance the native economic system and ensures that future generations of music lovers can proceed to get pleasure from all we’ve got to supply. Right here’s to many extra memorable summers at Jones Seashore,” mentioned New York Senator Kevin Thomas.