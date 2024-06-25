Tom Jones To Return To The Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In September

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary singer Tom Jones introduced he’s bringing his residency again to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a brand new spherical of dates in September 2024.

Jones’ “Ages & Phases” Tour will see the beloved Welsh music icon performing a pair of reveals on Saturday, September 28, 2024, and Sunday, September 29, 2024.

With a profession spanning over six many years and over 100 million document gross sales, Jones is understood for hits similar to “It’s Not Uncommon,” “Kiss,” “Delilah,” “What’s New Pussycat,” and lots of extra. Over the course of his profession, the celebrated recording artist has been lauded with BRIT Awards for “Greatest Male Solo Artist” and “Excellent Contribution to Music,” a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the U.S. Songwriters Corridor of Fame, GQ “Man of the Yr” and the celebrated U.Ok. Music Business Belief Award and was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006.

Tickets for Jones Encore Theater reveals go on sale on June twenty eighth.