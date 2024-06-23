Wild Thang crowned winner of 2024 ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ contest at Sonoma-Marin Fair in North Bay

PETALUMA, Calif. — If at first you do not succeed…

Wild Thang took residence the prize for the 2024 World’s Ugliest Canine on the Sonoma Marin County Truthful on Friday.

Wild Factor received first place on the World’s Ugliest Canine competitors in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2024. AP Photograph/Nic Coury

It is the fourth time the 8-year-old Pekingese has competed within the contest.

He got here in second thrice earlier than clinching the crown.

Rome, a 14-year-old pug, was the runner-up and winner of the Folks’s Selection award.

“Rome is a tremendous pet. I imply he’s simply very personable. He’s very, he’s just about all people’s favourite,” stated Rome’s proprietor Michelle Grady.

There have been eight opponents on this 12 months’s contest.

The winner will get a trophy and $5,000.