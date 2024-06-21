OKC Thunder Trade Josh Giddey To Chicago Bulls For Alex Caruso, ESPN Reports

The OKC Thunder have reportedly traded guard Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls, in line with ESPN.

ESPN Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned the Thunder are receiving two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso within the commerce.

﻿

Giddey, a former first-round decide for the Thunder in 2021, spent three seasons in Oklahoma Metropolis.

Associated: Sister Of OKC Thunder Participant Josh Giddey Making A Identify For Herself On The D2 Basketball Stage

He averaged 12.3 factors, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per sport final season, in line with the NBA.

As an undrafted free agent in 2016, Caruso spent a number of weeks with Oklahoma Metropolis on the Blue from Sept. 23 to Oct. 17, 2016.

He gained footing with the Lakers in 2017-2018, changing into a fan-favorite and NBA Champion in 2020.

The Chicago Bulls signed Caruso in Aug. 2021. He began 121 video games for Chicago from 2022-24, averaging 7.8 factors, 3.4 rebounds and three.4 assists.

Associated: OKC Thunder Offseason Replace With Dean Blevins and John Holcomb