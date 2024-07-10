Shrek 5 Sets Release Date, Cast for July 2026

We’re going again to the swamp.

DreamWorks Animation has introduced that “Shrek 5″ is formally in improvement, with a far, distant launch date of July 1, 2026. Unique “Shrek” stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are all confirmed to return.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

Antonio Banderas’ return because the feisty feline Puss in Boots isn’t but confirmed. “Shrek 5” shall be directed by Walt Dohrn, who served as a author and artist on “Shrek 2” and “Shrek the Third,” and as head of story on “Shrek Endlessly After,” through which he additionally voiced Rumpelstiltskin. “Shrek 5” shall be produced by franchise returner Gina Shay and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri; Brad Ableson serves as co-director.

Murphy let it slip in June that he had already begun voice recording for the movie and can subsequent do a Donkey spinoff film.

“We began doing [‘Shrek 5’] months in the past,” Murphy advised Collider. “I did this. I recorded the primary act, and we’ll be doing it this 12 months, we’ll end it up. ‘Shrek’ is popping out and Donkey’s gonna have his personal film. We’re gonna do Donkey as properly. So we’re gonna do a ‘Shrek,’ and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

The “Shrek” franchise launched 4 characteristic movies between 2001 and 2010. The unique “Shrek” turned DreamWorks Animation right into a powerhouse studio with its $487 million worldwide gross. The film turned the primary Oscar winner within the animated characteristic class. “Shrek 2” grossed $928 million. Each movies competed for the Palme d’Or on the Cannes Movie Competition. Whereas “Shrek the Third” and “Shrek Endlessly After” earned much less acclaim than the primary two films, they nonetheless managed to gross $813 million and $752 million worldwide. Each “Puss in Boots” spinoffs have been theatrical hits as properly, grossing $555 million and $484 million, respectively.

As Selection reported in 2018, Common Photos tasked Meledandri (who can also be the powerhouse producer behind the “Despicable Me” franchise and “The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film”) with overseeing a revival of the studio’s “Shrek” and “Puss in Boots” franchises. The animation guru was adamant on the time about not messing with with the franchise’s vocal performances, which he credited as being key to the “Shrek” movies’ success.

“If you look again on these vocal performances they’re superior, and whilst you actually might make a case for a whole reinvention, I discover myself responding to my very own nostalgic emotions of wanting to return to these characterizations,” Meledandri mentioned. “The problem for us has been to search out one thing that basically does really feel prefer it’s not merely yet one more movie in a collection of sequels.”

The “Shrek” franchise additionally consists of “Puss in Boots” spinoff titles, the newest of which, “Puss in Boots: The Final Want,” opened in theaters in December 2022. The movie was a field workplace hit with $484 million worldwide, and it additionally picked up an Oscar nomination for finest animated characteristic.

The success of “The Final Want” relaunched curiosity in a possible fifth “Shrek” film, with Donkey voice actor Murphy saying in January 2023, “If [DreamWorks] ever got here with one other ‘Shrek,’ I’d do it in two seconds. I like Donkey. They did ‘Puss in Boots’ films. I used to be like, ‘They need to have performed a Donkey film.’ Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I imply, I like Puss in Boots, however he ain’t humorous because the Donkey.”

Meledandri advised Selection in April 2023 that he was “thrilled” when he learn Murphy’s feedback, including, “It’s proof of his sturdy enthusiasm for a job that he so brilliantly inhabited and actually created alongside the artists at DreamWorks. I discovered that remark to be very thrilling.”

When requested if he thought Donkey was a personality that might assist its personal movie, just like the preventing feline spinoffs starring Antonio Banderas, Meledandri answered, “With out query.” He additionally mentioned he was eager to see the return of the movie’s unique voice solid (which incorporates Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Murphy) for “Shrek 5.”

Although no offers have been in place on the time, Meledandri mentioned negotiations with the three actors have been going properly. “We anticipate the solid coming again. Talks are beginning now, and each indication that we’ve gotten is there’s large enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return,” he mentioned in April.