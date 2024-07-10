Taylor Swift Says ‘Happy July 9’ Before Singing Joe Jonas Breakup Song

Taylor Swift by no means misses a chance to show that she’s a mastermind.

“Comfortable July ninth for individuals who have fun,” Swift, 34, mentioned, earlier than performing a mashup of the Converse Now track “Final Kiss” and the Pink tune “Unhappy Stunning Tragic” through the acoustic set of her Tuesday, July 9, Eras Tour present in Zurich.

The singer’s determination to play “Final Kiss” on July 9 was unsurprising to devoted Swifties, as she mentions the summer season date within the ballad.

“I do recall now the scent of the rain, recent on the pavement, I ran off the aircraft / That July ninth, the beat of your coronary heart / It jumps by way of your shirt, I can nonetheless really feel your arms,” Swift sings within the second verse.

“Final Kiss” labored nicely as a mashup with “Unhappy Stunning Tragic,” as each songs fondly however wistfully recall romantic relationships that didn’t work out. The previous tune seemingly paperwork Swift’s 2008 romance with Joe Jonas.

In contrast to different songs from Swift’s discography which might be rumored to be about Jonas, 34 — just like the vindictive “Higher Than Revenge” or the reducing “Mr. Completely Superb” — “Final Kiss” needs a former love curiosity nicely.

“And I hope the solar shines and it’s an exquisite day / And one thing reminds you, you would like you had stayed / You possibly can plan for a change in climate and time, however I by no means deliberate on you altering your thoughts,” Swift sings within the heart-wrenching ultimate verse.

Swift and Jonas have had their ups and downs through the years. Greater than a decade after Swift put the Jonas Brother musician on blast for breaking apart along with her over the telephone throughout a 2008 look on The Ellen DeGeneres Present, she expressed regret for the “mouthy” feedback.

“That was an excessive amount of. I used to be 18,” Swift advised Ellen Degeneres whereas stopping by the present once more in Might 2019. “We chuckle about it now. … Just a few teenage stuff there.” Later that yr, Jonas admitted it felt “good” to listen to Swift stroll again her earlier remarks.

“It’s one thing that I most likely was feeling dangerous about once I was youthful, however on the finish of the day, I’ve moved on and I’m positive Taylor’s moved on and it feels good,” he mentioned throughout a June 2019 look on Lorraine. “We’re all buddies and it’s all good.”

Jonas continued to clear the air by altering the lyrics to the Jonas Brothers track “A lot Higher” throughout a June 2022 efficiency.

“Now I’m cool with superstars / and the teardrops on her guitar,” he sang as an alternative of the unique “completed with superstars” lyric, hinting at his repaired relationship with the “Teardrops On My Guitar” singer. The Jonas Brothers have continued to carry out the track with the brand new lyrics all through their ongoing World Tour.

After mending fences with Jonas, Swift shaped a friendship together with his now-estranged spouse, Sophie Turner. She has been a supply of assist for Turner, 28, since her 2023 break up from Jonas.

Swift’s determination to carry out “Final Kiss” on Tuesday could have had an additional layer on high of the July 9 connection. The Zurich efficiency marked the 113th Eras Tour present, and “Final Kiss” is the thirteenth observe on Converse Now.

“I simply thought since [13 is] my favourite quantity, I’d simply do a few of my favourite songs for the acoustic part,” Swift advised the viewers earlier than performing a mashup of Evermore’s “Proper The place You Left Me” and 1989’s “All You Needed to Do Was Keep” on the guitar. She then transitioned to piano for the “Final Kiss” mashup.

Because the Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023, Swift has used the acoustic set to play “shock songs” that aren’t on the principle setlist. She beforehand declared that she wouldn’t repeat any shock songs except she made a mistake, however modified her personal rule throughout a February present in Melbourne.

“I’ve been pondering, I need to be as artistic as doable with the acoustic set transferring ahead. I don’t wanna restrict something and I don’t wanna simply say, ‘Oh, if I’ve performed a track earlier than I can’t play it once more,’” the pop star advised the viewers at Melbourne Cricket Floor. “I need to have the ability to play songs greater than as soon as if I really feel prefer it, and I wanna be capable of make adjustments to songs.”