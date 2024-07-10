Frozen chicken products recalled over listeria concerns

(Grey Information) – Greater than 2,000 lbs. of frozen ready-to-eat rooster is being recalled for attainable listeria contamination.

In response to the USDA, routine testing discovered the Al-Safa Halal rooster merchandise may very well be contaminated with listeria.

There have been no experiences of sickness, however the USDA’s meals security and inspection service says the recalled rooster shouldn’t be eaten.

The merchandise have been produced in Canada and imported to retail shops throughout the US in June.

The rooster merchandise included within the recall include the next data:

12.1-oz. cardboard field bundle containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Rooster Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Rooster Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the skin of the bundle.



14.11-oz. cardboard field bundle containing “Al Safa Halal Totally Cooked Rooster Chapli Kebab Seasoned Rooster Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the skin of the bundle.

Shoppers who’ve bought these merchandise are urged to not devour them. These merchandise must be thrown away or returned to the place of buy.

Consuming meals contaminated with listeria could cause a severe an infection that primarily impacts older adults, individuals with weakened immune methods, and pregnant girls and their newborns.

Anybody involved about an sickness ought to contact a healthcare supplier.

