Paul George, Clippers parting ways in free agency

Paul George is leaving the Los Angeles Clippers, his now-former crew announced Sunday night, with all indicators pointing to the nine-time All-Star maybe returning to the Jap Convention and becoming a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

George may command greater than $200 million over 4 years if his subsequent contract is for max worth.

“Paul has knowledgeable us that he’s signing his subsequent contract with one other crew,” the Clippers mentioned in a launch Sunday night time.

The crew added, “We negotiated for months with Paul and his consultant on a contract that will make sense for each side, and we had been left far aside. The hole was vital. We perceive and respect Paul’s resolution to look elsewhere for his subsequent contract.”

Clippers’ assertion on Paul George parting methods following a major hole in contract talks, exploring an opt-in and commerce state of affairs and pleasure about new alternatives and higher flexibility beneath new CBA to subject a “extremely aggressive crew” transferring ahead: pic.twitter.com/Uajbail3Hk — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 1, 2024

George had a $48.8 million possibility for this coming season however didn’t train it, getting into free company — which opened Sunday night time — as an alternative. It was believed there was an opportunity that George and the Clippers may have nonetheless gotten one thing carried out, however the crew made clear that these hopes are gone.

“We’ll miss Paul,” the Clippers mentioned.

At 34, George remains to be elite — averaging 22.6 factors this previous season, the ninth consecutive season wherein he has averaged no less than 20 factors per sport.

George arrived in tandem with Kawhi Leonard throughout the league-altering summer season of 2019. The duo peaked with a run to the Western Convention Finals in 2021, however missed the playoffs the next season and had been eradicated within the first spherical twice after that.

In the meantime, James Harden is staying with the Clippers on a two-year contract that features a participant possibility, an individual with data of that call instructed The Related Press earlier Sunday.

Harden’s deal — which could possibly be price as much as $70 million if he opts into 2025-26 — was agreed upon in precept earlier than free company technically began, mentioned the one who spoke to AP on situation of anonymity as a result of neither Harden nor the Clippers had introduced the settlement.

Harden, a 10-time NBA All-Star, averaged 16.6 factors and eight.5 assists final season for the Clippers, who will transfer into their new Intuit Dome dwelling when this coming season begins.