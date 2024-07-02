Predators Agree to Terms with Steven Stamkos on Four-Year, $32 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators Common Supervisor Barry Trotz introduced at the moment that the staff has agreed to phrases with ahead Steven Stamkos on a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million AAV).

“Once I grew to become GM of the Predators, I stated many occasions that I used to be trying so as to add ‘serial winners’ to our franchise, and there’s maybe nobody who matches that mildew greater than Steven Stamkos,” Trotz stated. “We’re extremely excited to signal a Corridor of Fame participant and particular person on what’s now an enormous day for the way forward for our group. Having twice received the Stanley Cup as a captain, Steven is a confirmed winner and chief who will make us a greater staff on the ice along with his manufacturing and within the locker room as somebody for our youthful gamers to be taught from.”

Stamkos, 34 (2/7/90), is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020 and 2021) and has earned a number of different accolades throughout his 16-season NHL profession, together with two Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy wins (2009-10 and 2011-12) and the Mark Messier Management Award (2022-23). Thought to be one of many biggest scorers of his technology, Stamkos’ 555 targets are the second-most amongst all NHL gamers since his rookie season in 2008-09 and are the Thirtieth-most in League historical past. He served as captain of the Lightning for the previous 11 seasons and is Tampa Bay’s all-time chief in targets and factors (1,137) and is second in assists (582).

In 2023-24, Stamkos recorded his seventh profession 40-goal season and was third on the Lightning in factors with 81 (40g-41a) in 79 video games. He ranked among the many NHL’s leaders in power-play targets with 19 (tied for third), targets with 40 (tied for fifteenth) and pictures with 262 (twenty sixth), serving to lead Tampa Bay to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive marketing campaign. Through the postseason, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound ahead added six factors (5g-1a) in 5 video games in opposition to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Initially chosen by Tampa Bay as the primary total choose of the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos had spent his whole 1,082-game profession with the Lightning since debuting in 2008-09. A seven-time NHL All-Star, he’s one in all 18 gamers in NHL historical past to document at the least seven 40-goal seasons and is one in all 4 energetic skaters with at the least two 50-goal campaigns. Stamkos has notched at the least 10 power-play targets in 13 of his 16 NHL seasons; his 214 profession targets on the man-advantage are probably the most in Lightning historical past, the second-most amongst all NHL gamers since 2008-09 and the 14th-most in NHL historical past.

Captaining the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020-21, Stamkos is a veteran of 128 profession postseason video games, recording 101 factors (50g-51a), tied for the Twelfth-most amongst energetic NHLers. Throughout Tampa Bay’s run to the 2020 Stanley Cup, Stamkos scored in his lone sport of the postseason – Sport 3 of the Stanley Cup Remaining vs. Dallas – to earn his identify on the trophy. The next marketing campaign, he tied for third on the Lightning in playoff scoring with 18 factors (8g-10a) to turn into the primary captain to elevate the Cup in back-to-back seasons since Detroit’s Steve Yzerman in 1997-98. He helped the Lightning attain the Stanley Cup Remaining for a 3rd straight season in 2021-22, tying for third amongst all NHL gamers in targets with 11 earlier than Tampa Bay in the end fell in six video games to Colorado.

Internationally, the Markham, Ont., native has represented Canada on a number of events, most just lately within the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the place he received gold. Stamkos additionally earned a gold medal on the 2008 World Junior Championship and took residence silver within the 2009 World Championship.