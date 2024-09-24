Marley Brothers upholds father’s legacy with first tour in 2 decades

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Marley’s musical legacy of concord and peace has hit the highway along with his sons bringing their late father’s timeless message to life in a multi-city tour.

The reggae big’s footsteps are being stuffed by his 5 sons — Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian — throughout the Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour. It’s the primary time the siblings have carried out collectively on tour in twenty years.

Marley’s sons are honoring his work, performing about 30 of their father’s songs together with large hits like “No Lady, No Cry,” “May You Be Cherished,” “Is This Love” and “Three Little Birds.” The 22-date tour kicked off in Vancouver and can conclude in early October in Miami.

“This was crucial,” Ziggy stated concerning the tour whereas his brothers Stephen and Julian sat beside him after a latest rehearsal in Los Angeles. The multi-Grammy winner stated it was vital for them to collectively discover time of their busy schedules and pay homage to their father — who would have turned 80 in February 2025.

“When the chance come up, we will come get collectively, cherish and recognize it,” he continued. “That’s the large a part of it — simply with the ability to do that collectively. Time is transferring.”

The Marley Brothers have their very own reggae sounds however discovered a method to mix all of it collectively. They’ve carried out collectively since childhood together with a Crimson Rocks efficiency in Colorado final yr. Two or three have hit the stage in different reveals, like when Damian and Stephen carried out on the Hollywood Bowl final month.

Julian stated years of collaboration have fostered a deep musical synergy between his siblings — a pure extension of their shared lineage.

“His message goes past limitations. It breaks down limitations,” Julian stated. “Irrespective of which nation you go to, the folks want the identical message. That’s why that is so eternal. By no means ending. That’s the reason we’re right here and doing this mission.”

Marley rose from the gritty Kingston, Jamaica, slum of Trench City to achieve famous person standing within the Nineteen Seventies with hits equivalent to “Get Up, Stand Up” and “I Shot the Sheriff.” His lyrics selling social justice and African unity made him a worldwide icon earlier than he died from most cancers in 1981 at age 36.

However Marley’s legacy has lived on by way of a number of initiatives together with an immersive exhibit in New York and his biopic “Bob Marley: One Love,” which debuted No. 1 on the field workplace in February.

On Sunday, the brothers had been introduced a proclamation that declared Sept. 22 as “Marley Brothers Day” within the Queens borough of New York.

His sons have upheld their father’s heritage whereas forging their very own profitable paths together with Julian — who received his first-ever Grammy in February.

Ziggy and Stephen have every received eight Grammys; Damian has taken dwelling 5 trophies and Ky-Mani has obtained a nomination.

Together with the tour, Stephen stated they want to work on a brand new album collectively and push their father’s message of positivity ahead. He stated it’ll take a while however they aspire to get it “achieved within the close to future.”

“The message within the music is what it’s actually all about,” stated Stephen, who curated the tour’s setlist. “For me, that message is so needed now. Our father is a type of highly effective ones that bought this message throughout. That’s why we’re right here.”