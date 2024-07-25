Timothée Chalamet sings Bob Dylan in biopic trailer, dividing fans

After greater than a 12 months of on-set paparazzi set pictures and pink carpet interview fodder, Searchlight Photos launched the teaser trailer for director James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic “A Full Unknown” on Wednesday morning.

Apart from displaying his bodily transformation into the music icon, it supplied a fast pattern of his singing voice. The actor sings Dylan’s 1963 anti-war music “A Arduous Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” dividing the web, very similar to his casting announcement did.

“Stranger Issues” star and Dylan superfan Jamie Campbell Bower posted on X to share his help for Chalamet.

“As a person who has Bob Dylan tattooed on his butt cheeks I can safely say I’m VERY enthusiastic about Chalamet as Dylan after seeing that trailer,” Bower wrote.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, director and co-writer Mangold lauded Chalamet’s appearing and talent to embody Dylan.

“There have been additionally moments the place it felt like one thing was getting channeled,” he stated. “I don’t imply in mimicry. I imply in feeling.”

Chalamet fan account Membership Chalamet shared its help for the star on X.

“Oscar pundits, begin including Timothée Chalamet to your predictions! Wow!” the fan web page wrote.

Some customers weren’t completely satisfied by the “Dune” star’s singing.

“I’m sorry however that’s simply not bob dylan. that’s timothee chalamet,” one person wrote.

One other person echoed the identical sentiment.

“The singing is okay however then he begins talking and I’m like that’s actually simply timothee,” the account wrote. “Not transferring.”

Chalamet says just a few phrases within the trailer. “That’s all I bought to this point,” he utters after enjoying “A Arduous Rain” for his household.

In his interview with Rolling Stone, Mangold made it clear that Chalamet didn’t try to mimic Dylan.

“There’s generally a notion on the market that what we’re doing is about an ideal replication of a human voice and physicality. We will’t try this. Not with human our bodies,” he stated. “What it’s important to be attempting to do is to do what films do effectively, which is to unpack the emotional dynamic of those folks. And even then, it’s simply my model of it.”

Mangold is not any stranger to music biopics. 2005’s “Stroll the Line” noticed Joaquin Phoenix tackle the position of nation singer Johnny Money, in the end incomes him an Academy Award nomination. Phoenix additionally did his personal singing for the film.

Mangold says the teaser is only a begin. Viewers might want to see the complete film to understand Chalamet’s efficiency.

“It’s going to be not possible for folks in trailers or teasers or pictures to see, however the way in which he grows this character is an actual act of appearing brilliance for my part,” Mangold stated.

“I like this,” one X person stated concerning the trailer. “It jogs my memory of how Joaquin Phoenix didn’t sound precisely like @JohnnyCash however sounded good.”

“Timothée Chalamet sings Bob Dylan with out imitating Bob Dylan however being somebody who reveals his vulnerability and is masterfully capable of convey feelings,” one other person posted. “I’m on my knees.”

“A Full Unknown” isn’t Chalamet’s first foray into musicals. Final 12 months, Chalamet performed the titular Willy Wonka within the origin story “Wonka” — set earlier than the occasions of “Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility.”

“A Full Unknown,” which arrives in theaters in December, follows the profession of the folks icon, opening on the singer’s 1961 arrival in New York Metropolis from Minnesota. Monica Barbaro performs Joan Baez, Elle Fanning depicts Sylvie Russo and Edward Norton is Pete Seeger within the film. Boyd Holbrook, P. J. Byrne, Scoot McNairy, Dan Fogler and Will Harrison spherical out the forged.

The movie is one in every of a number of music biopics bowing within the subsequent few years, together with films about Bruce Springsteen, the Beatles, Linda Ronstadt and Michael Jackson.