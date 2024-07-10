United Airlines plane loses wheel on takeoff in Los Angeles, marking latest incident for the airline – Boston News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) — A United Airways aircraft misplaced a wheel whereas taking off Monday from Los Angeles Worldwide Airport, officers mentioned, marking the newest problem this yr for the airline, which was already the main focus of a security overview by federal aviation officers.

The Boeing 757-200 that misplaced its wheel accomplished its deliberate flight to Denver, the place it safely landed, United mentioned. No accidents had been reported on the bottom.

Pilots of an Allegiant flight certain for Tulsa, Oklahoma, had been the primary to be heard on LiveATC.web reporting the wayward wheel because it bounced throughout runways and taxiways at LAX and radioed of their report back to air site visitors management.

“A tire got here off that 75 that took off, we noticed it rolling down previous bravo seven, bravo eight,” mentioned the crew of Allegiant 2388.

Different pilots chimed into air site visitors management in real-time, with the crew of one other flight saying the tire crossed a parallel runway. One other pilot radioed the wheel had lastly stopped close to the airport’s southwest nook, about three-quarters of a mile from the place it was first seen rolling away.

There have been 174 clients and 7 crewmembers on board, the airline mentioned.

“The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we’re investigating what triggered this occasion,” the airline mentioned in a press release. The Federal Aviation Administration can be investigating.

The incident comes months after one other United Airways flight misplaced a wheel whereas taking off from San Francisco Worldwide Airport, damaging a number of vehicles in a parking zone.

That aircraft, which was headed for Osaka, Japan, landed safely in Los Angeles, officers mentioned on the time. No accidents had been reported.

The incident was one in every of at the least a dozen involving United Airways flights in March, in line with a CNN evaluation, prompting CEO Scott Kirby to ship a security message to clients.

On the time, he mentioned the incidents had been “unrelated,” however “have our consideration and have sharpened our focus.”

That very same month, the FAA started a security overview of the airline, in line with a memo from United.

“Over the following a number of weeks, we are going to start to see extra of an FAA presence in our operation as they start to overview a few of our work processes, manuals and services,” United mentioned in a memo to staff obtained by CNN. The overview means an “even nearer have a look at a number of areas of our operation to make sure we’re doing all we will to advertise and drive security compliance.”

In a press release on the time, the FAA mentioned its “security assurance system routinely screens all elements of an airline’s operation. It focuses on an airline’s compliance with relevant laws; potential to establish hazards, assess and mitigate threat; and successfully handle security.”

