Longtime Oak Ridge Boys member dies at 76

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Grey Information) – Joe Bonsall, a longtime member of the Oak Ridge Boys, died Tuesday. He was 76.

The band made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying Bonsall died from problems of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also called ALS.

Bonsall was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and had been inducted into the Philadelphia Music Corridor of Fame, the Gospel Music Corridor of Fame, the Vocal Group Corridor of Fame and the Nation Music Corridor of Fame.

The Oak Ridge Boys, a rustic group, is greatest recognized for his or her 1981 hit music, “Elvira,” which had crossover pop success, Selection mentioned. The band had greater than a dozen no. 1 nation songs.

Bonsall was additionally the creator of 11 books, together with an upcoming memoir “I See Myself.”

The Bonsall household has requested that individuals donate to The ALS Affiliation or to the Vanderbilt Medical Heart ALS and Neuroscience Analysis Heart in his honor. There will likely be no funeral, per his needs.

The band mentioned of Bonsall, who has been with the group for 50 years: “Joe cherished to sing. He cherished to learn. He cherished to put in writing. He cherished to play banjo. He cherished engaged on the farm. And he cherished the Philadelphia Phillies. However Jesus and his household at all times got here first—and we’ll see him once more on the Promised Day.”

