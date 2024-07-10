The Oak Ridge Boys’ Top Billboard Hot Country Songs Hits

Joe Bonsall, a member of The Oak Ridge Boys for 50 years, died on July 9 at age 73 from problems of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Bonsall joined the act in 1973 after leaving gospel group The Keystones. He final toured with The Oak Ridge Boys final December, earlier than saying his retirement earlier this 12 months.

The Oak Ridge Boys received two Nation Music Affiliation Awards: vocal group of the 12 months in 1978 and single of the 12 months in 1981 for “Elvira” – the monitor grew to become their greatest Billboard Sizzling 100 hit, reaching No. 5. The Academy of Nation Music likewise awarded the band high vocal group honors in 1978.

The Oak Ridge Boys had been inducted into the Nation Music Corridor of Fame in 2015. “For 50 years, Joe Bonsall was the Oak Ridge Boys’ sparkplug,” Kyle Younger, CEO of the Nation Music Corridor of Fame and Museum, shared in an announcement upon Bonsall’s passing. “He was as thrilling a performer as any who ever hit a gospel or nation stage. His tenor voice was excessive and clear, and his jovial spirit all the time supplied a jolt of vitality, instantly rousing audiences to come back on in and take a load off. He definitely lightened our cares each time he sang.”

On Billboard’s Sizzling Nation Songs chart, The Oak Ridge Boys first appeared in 1976. They adopted with 1977’s “Y’all Come Again Saloon,” which hit No. 3 that October, granting the act its first of 34 high 10s. “I’ll Be True to You” led in June 1978, turning into the band’s first of 17 chart-toppers, a haul that ran by “No Matter How Excessive” in March 1990. The act final hit the highest 10 in 1991 with “Fortunate Moon.”

The Oak Ridge Boys’ assortment of 17 No. 1s ranks third-best amongst duos/teams since Sizzling Nation Songs grew to become the style’s all-encompassing singles survey in 1958. Alabama boasts 33 No. 1s and Brooks & Dunn, 20. (George Strait leads all acts with 44.)

On High Nation Albums, The Oak Ridge Boys have notched three No. 1s amongst 14 high 10s.

Beneath, in celebration of the band’s music and Bonsall’s key contributions, depend down The Oak Ridge Boys’ greatest hits on Billboard’s Sizzling Nation Songs chart.

The Oak Ridge Boys’ 10 Greatest Billboard Hits recap relies on precise efficiency on Billboard’s weekly Sizzling Nation Songs chart. Songs are ranked primarily based on an inverse level system, with weeks at No. 1 incomes the best worth and weeks at decrease ranks incomes much less. To make sure equitable illustration of the most important hits from every period, sure time frames had been weighted to account for the distinction between turnover charges from these years.