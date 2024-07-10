Grammy Museum And HYBE Partner For HYBE: We Believe In Music, A Grammy Museum Exhibit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Grammy Museum joins forces with HYBE to current its latest exhibit, HYBE: We Imagine In Music, A GRAMMY Museum Exhibit. The interactive exhibit chronicles and captures the ability and historical past of HYBE, spotlighting its legacy of unparalleled innovation and creativity as a trend-setting world leisure model and residential to the likes of BTS, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Tomorrow, ENHYPEN, Le Sserafim and plenty of extra. It opens on August 2 in Los Angeles and runs by September 15. The exhibit will kick off on August 1 with International Spin Reside: TWS, a program that includes a moderated dialog with Ok-pop group TWS, adopted by a efficiency.

Exhibit tickets can be found HERE.

The exhibit traces HYBE’s evolution and affect by showcasing immediately recognizable artifacts from its artists, creators and followers roster. The shows notably characteristic unique outfits worn in iconic and seminal music movies comparable to “But To Come (The Most Lovely Second)” by BTS, “MAESTRO” by SEVENTEEN, “Sugar Rush Experience” by Tomorrow X Tomorrow, “Candy Venom” by ENHYPEN, and “EASY” by Le Sserafim, amongst others. The exhibit additionally boasts equipment and efficiency gear donned by ZICO, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, &TEAM, and ILLIT. The exhibit marks the primary time these artifacts will likely be displayed collectively in a single location.

Different highlights embody interactive sing-along and dance rooms, a devoted Fan Part that celebrates the limitless assist between HYBE artists and their fandoms, a Mono to Immersive room that includes BTS’s 2022 Grammy efficiency of “Butter,” a Photoism Sales space that permits guests to pose alongside their favourite Ok-pop artists, and unique video content material with producers, artists, music movies, and extra.

“HYBE and their artists characterize the current and way forward for the worldwide music panorama, and our objective with this exhibit is to deepen the appreciation and respect for its creators and performers,” says Michael Sticka, President and CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “HYBE has contributed to making a playground of innovation that conjures up fandoms that transcend age, gender, geography and past. The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to supply an area the place followers can categorical their love for Ok-pop and really feel nearer to their favourite idols.”

HYBE COO Taeho Kim added, “Placing out an exhibition that captures HYBE’s journey is a brand new expertise for us. We’re very enthusiastic about this partnership with GRAMMY Museum, and we sit up for welcoming music followers who go to the museum to take pleasure in and join with our historic items.”

In 2005, South Korean producer, composer and songwriter whose success on the Asian file charts had earned him the nickname “hitman” Bang modified the trajectory of Korean pop music. That yr, Bang — born Bang Si-Hyuk — launched the file label Large Hit Leisure (Large Hit). He quickly signed a gifted 16-year-old rapper named RM, which turned step one in creating the label’s groundbreaking boy band — BTS. With the group’s world success, Bang and Large Hit turned often known as musical trailblazers and file business innovators, with Large Hit evolving into HYBE.