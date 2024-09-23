Eagles fall to undefeated Shakopee

Eden Prairie’s Gavin Walden (9) places a cease to Shakopee operating again Emmanuel Taye (6) within the Eagles’ 29-7 loss to the Sabers on Friday. Picture by Rick Olson

Two groups constructed on operating the soccer collided in Shakopee on Friday evening.

Mike Grant’s Eden Prairie Eagles, ranked No. 6 within the Star Tribune’s Metro ballot, had generated 770 yards over their first three video games of the season earlier than heading into a gathering with undefeated and fifth-ranked Shakopee.

The Eagles had held opponents to 277 yards on the bottom within the first three video games of the season. Sadly, Shakopee eclipsed that mark over the course of 4 quarters on Friday, operating up 313 yards speeding in a powerful 28-7 win.

A lot of that manufacturing got here from Sabers operating again TJ Clark, who completed with 126 yards on 19 carries to offer Shakopee its fourth win of the season.

Eden Prairie operating again Jeremy Fredericks (1) rushed for 49 yards on 10 carries and scored one landing within the Eagles’ 28-7 loss to Shakopee on Friday. Picture by Rick Olson

“They only ran the ball rather well,” Grant mentioned afterward. “And they also performed an important sport, and we’ve bought to play higher. That’s all I can inform you. These are top-five-level video games. You simply must play higher in opposition to these groups.”

Shakopee opened the scoring on its first offensive collection. Zach Docteur’s 22-yard run capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive to offer the Sabers an early 7-0 lead.

The Eagles bounced proper again on their first offensive collection.

Eden Prairie’s Braden Cole returned the following kickoff 26 yards, giving the Eagles a brief area on the 50-yard line.

Eden Prairie guard Ethan Sather (64) blocks for operating again Elijah Rumph (7) within the Eagles’ 28-7 loss at Shakopee on Friday. Picture by Rick Olson

Eagles operating backs Jeremy Fredericks and Elijah Rumph took turns carrying the ball, transferring the Eden Prairie offense inside placing distance.

Rumph’s 8-yard run on third down gave the Eagles a first-and-goal on the Shakopee 9-yard line.

Two performs later, quarterback Jackson Bakkum’s go to Fredericks fell incomplete, however Fredericks took a late hit on the play.

The private foul on Shakopee gave the Eagles a first-and-goal on the 3-yard line.

Eden Prairie linebacker Luke Henry (48) fights off a block to deal with Shakopee’s TJ Clark (4) within the Eagles’ 28-7 loss to Shakopee on Friday. Picture by Rick Olson

“I used to be slightly (offended) that I bought cheap-shotted like that,” Fredericks mentioned afterward. “In order that anger and wanting to assist my staff helped push me.”

On the following play, Fredericks dove in for the landing. Zac Weismann’s additional level tied the sport 7-7 with 23 seconds remaining within the first quarter.

Fredericks completed with 49 yards on 10 carries.

The Eagles coated 50 yards in 11 performs on the scoring drive, however sadly, it was the one time all night they might discover the tip zone.

Eden Prairie quarterback Jackson Bakkum (16) was 7-of-12 passing for 25 yards within the Eagles’ 28-7 loss to Shakopee on Friday. Picture by Rick Olson

Eden Prairie turned the ball over on downs on its subsequent offensive collection.

The Eagles gained possession once more earlier than the tip of the half when senior linebacker Isaiah Hazecamp intercepted Shakopee’s Judah Forsberg.

The play was made potential by stress from linebacker James Anderson, who upended Forsberg because the Sabers’ quarterback was releasing the ball.

The Eagles took possession on their very own 19-yard line with 58 seconds remaining within the second quarter however had been unable to maneuver the ball earlier than the half ended with the rating tied at 7.

“We had fumble snaps, dropped balls that had been on pitches,” Grant mentioned. “You possibly can’t fumble snaps. And you may’t drop a pitch, and that’s a drive killer.”

Eden Prairie’s offense stalled on its first offensive collection of the second half. Shakopee took possession at its personal 22-yard line following Cole Stern’s 40-yard punt.

Eden Prairie linebacker James Anderson (5) disrupts Sabers quarterback Judah Forsberg (1), resulting in an interception by the Eagles’ Isaiah Hazecamp. Picture by Rick Olson

The Eagles’ protection couldn’t include the Shakopee floor sport, giving up consecutive third-down conversions to the Sabers.

Then Clark broke free on first down from the Eden Prairie 41-yard line, masking the gap for a landing and a 14-7 Shakopee lead.

The 2 groups traded possessions earlier than Clark scored once more halfway via the fourth quarter, this time with a 1-yard plunge capping off a 4-play, 46-yard drive.

The Eagles’ offense stalled at midfield on the next collection and was compelled a punt with below 5 minutes to play.

On Shakopee’s subsequent possession, the Sabers’ Emmanuel Taye raced 79 yards down the suitable sideline on his method to a Sabers landing, placing the sport out of attain.

Eden Prairie operating again Elijah Rumph (7) rushed for 75 yards on 14 carries within the Eagles’ 28-7 loss at Shakopee on Friday. Picture by Rick Olson

“They had been an excellent staff,” Anderson mentioned. “And I feel we thought we had been higher than what we had been, and it confirmed tonight that we’ve bought to strive slightly more durable.”

The Eagles had been led on protection by Hazecamp, who notched seven tackles, whereas junior linebacker Luke Henry adopted up with six.

“It was a troublesome one to let get away,” Henry mentioned afterward. “We’ve simply gotta step it up a bit.”

Offensively, Bakkum accomplished 7 of 12 passes for 25 yards. Receivers Max Lorenson and Cole Stern every hauled in two catches.

“We simply must play higher,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant mentioned after the Eagles’ 28-7 loss at Shakopee on Friday. Picture by Rick Olson

Rumph, who led the Eagles with 75 yards speeding on 14 carries, got here away annoyed with the offense’s incapability to generate scoring.

“It’s all clearly disappointing,” he mentioned. “However me and the blokes, we talked, and I promise you one thing will change about this, and we is not going to let one thing occur once more.”

With the defeat, the Eagles fall to 2-2 on the season, whereas Shakopee improves to 4-0.

“We simply must play higher,” Grant mentioned. “Final week we performed that nice sport, and this week we didn’t. So we simply bought to get extra constant.”

Eden Prairie’s subsequent sport is Friday at 7 p.m. after they host Wayzata at Aerie Stadium.

No. 6 Eden Prairie dropped to 2-2 on the season after a 28-7 loss to No. 5 Shakopee on Friday. Picture by Rick Olson

Be Knowledgeable

Join the FREE e-mail e-newsletter from EPLN Subscribe