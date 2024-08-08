Indonesia’s Veddriq Leonardo wins Speed gold as Sam Watson breaks world record for bronze

Preventing for a spot within the gold medal race, Watson versus Wu seemed too tough to name forward of their showdown.

Watson had snuck forward, however Wu took benefit of the slightest of stumbles from the American to succeed in the ultimate with a 4.85 to Watson’s 4.93.

Their instances had been elegant, and an indication of how rapidly Pace climbing has improved lately, and within the second semi-final each rivals went even faster.

Leonardo – the general Pace World Cup winner in 2021, 2022 and 2023 – secured a 4.78 private finest to edge out Alipour (4.84).

And it then received even faster. Within the scrap for bronze, Watson put behind his disappointment to clinch a brand new world document of 4.74, simply 0.01 seconds sooner than his earlier finest set on Tuesday, to beat Alipour.

The showpiece then fittingly noticed the quickest race of all the finals, with Leonardo slapping the board simply 0.02 seconds earlier than rival Wu to grow to be the primary Indonesian to face on the highest podium at Paris 2024.

Sport climbing: Males’s velocity podium at Paris 2024

Gold: Veddriq Leonardo (Indonesia)

Silver: Wu Peng (Individuals’s Republic of China)

Bronze: Sam Watson (USA)