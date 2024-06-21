Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC release time in your time zone

The discharge of Shadow of the Erdtree marks the one and solely DLC for Elden Ring. As befitting a recreation that’s virtually unattainable to navigate with out guides, the DLC’s launch time can also be considerably byzantine, with staggered rollouts relying on the place you reside and what platform you’re taking part in on.

Right here’s when Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC releases in your time zone.

Shadow of the Erdtree launch time: When does Elden Ring DLC launch?

The discharge time for Elden Ring differs relying on which platform you’re taking part in on.

Elden Ring DLC PlayStation and Xbox launch time

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

On PlayStation and Xbox, Shadow of the Erdtree will go stay at midnight native time on Friday, June 21, in most areas world wide, in line with a graphic posted to social media by developer FromSoftware.

The exception is the USA the place, as soon as it hits midnight native time on the east coast, the DLC will go stay on console for the entire nation (that means these of you on the west coast will have the ability to play as of 9 p.m. PDT on June 20).

Elden Ring DLC PC launch time

In the meantime, on Home windows PC, Shadow of the Erdtree launches midnight CEST on Friday, June 21 on the identical time world wide. Right here’s when that’s in your time zone:

3 p.m PDT on June 20 for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 6 p.m. EDT on June 20 for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 11 p.m. BST on June 20 for the U.Okay.

for the U.Okay. 12 a.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 7 a.m. JST on Could 30 for Tokyo

UPDATE (June 20, 6 p.m. EDT): It’s now stay on PC, and for these on consoles exterior of North America! For these now taking part in, we’ve got an interactive map and an explainer on what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree that will help you get your bearings, from discovering DLC map fragments to Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ash areas.

What to anticipate from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

As described in Polygon’s Shadow of the Erdtree preview and preliminary impressions, the DLC is essentially “extra Elden Ring.” For probably the most half, which means: sprawling dungeons, relentless enemies, and an enormous sense of discovery.

For one factor, in line with our preview, the growth is considerably tougher than the bottom recreation. There are new varieties of collectibles within the combine (together with power-ups known as Scadutree Fragments). Narratively, Shadow of the Erdtree focuses on Miquella, whom you might know because the brother of Malenia, one of the infamous boss fights from the bottom recreation.

We’re a bit near the wire, however in case you’re nonetheless preparing for the growth, see our guides on the way to entry Shadow of the Erdtree and the way to put together for the DLC. On the very least, you’ll must defeat Radahn and Mohg — one thing roughly two-thirds of gamers haven’t completed. Good luck!