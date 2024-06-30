Defenders Ian Fray, Jordi Alba spark Inter Miami to 2-1 victory over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defenders Ian Fray and Jordi Alba scored 4 minutes aside late within the first half and Inter Miami held on for a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday evening.

Neither staff scored till Fray, making his second begin and look of the season for Inter Miami (13-3-5), took a move from defender Julian Gressel within the fortieth minute and located the online for the second time. It was the third objective of his profession after making seven begins and 11 appearances final season as a rookie. Gressel’s helper was his eighth of the marketing campaign and the a centesimal objective contribution of his profession. He’s the twelfth energetic participant to achieve the mark.

Alba added some insurance coverage with a spectacular long-range objective, unassisted within the forty fourth minute for a 2-0 halftime benefit. It was the third netter of the season for Alba.

Hany Mukhtar scored the one objective for Nashville (6-6-8), unassisted within the 73rd minute to finish the scoring.

Drake Callender had 4 saves in objective for Inter Miami. Joe Willis turned away 4 pictures for Nashville.

Lionel Messi didn’t play for Inter Miami after injuring his proper hamstring in Argentina’s victory this week over Chile within the Copa America. Luis Suarez additionally missed the match. He’s taking part in for 15-time champion Uruguay within the Copa America.

Inter Miami has received three in a row and leads the league with 48 targets scored this season.

Inter Miami is 6-0-1 in its final seven highway matches, the longest unbeaten run away from house in membership historical past. Inter Miami posted a 3-1 victory over Nashville at house earlier this season and leads the all-time collection 6-4-4.

Nashville was coming off back-to-back victories over Toronto FC and New York Metropolis FC.

Inter Miami stays on the highway to play Charlotte FC on Wednesday. Nashville travels to tackle the Columbus Crew on Wednesday.

