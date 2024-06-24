Uruguay starts Copa America campaign with 3-1 win over Panama

By ALANIS THAMES

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Maximiliano Araújo scored when he despatched a left-footed shot into the highest far nook within the sixteenth minute, Darwin Núñez and Matías Viña added late objectives and Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 on Sunday night time in its Copa America opener.

Searching for a report sixteenth Copa America title, Uruguay dominated with 20 pictures, together with seven on track. Amir Murillo scored late into stoppage time for Panama.

The match drew 33,425 to Exhausting Rock Stadium, house of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. The stadium is the location of the July 14 closing and 7 video games through the 2026 World Cup.

The USA defeated Bolivia 2-0 in Sunday’s earlier Group C recreation at Arlington, Texas.

Uruguay performs Bolivia at East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, when Panama faces the U.S. in Atlanta. The group ends July 1 with a U.S.-Uruguay recreation at Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, and a Panama-Bolivia match in Orlando, Florida. The highest two groups transfer on to the quarterfinals.

Uruguay is tied with Argentina for a report 15 Copa America titles however hasn’t superior previous the quarterfinals since profitable its final championship in 2011.

Panama didn’t get previous the group section in 2016, its solely earlier look as a visitor at South America’s championship.

Araújo scored the primary aim after he obtained a move from Viña from simply outdoors the penalty space, took a contact and turned. He tapped the ball twice and curled the ball previous goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera’s outstretched left arm for his second aim in 9 worldwide appearances.

Núñez made it 2-0 within the eighty fifth minute after Panama turned over the ball within the middle circle. Nicolás de la Cruz performed an extended cross to Araújo, whose header deflected off a shoulder of Murillo to Núñez. He volleyed from 12 yards for his twelfth aim in 24 appearances, his ninth in his final six matches.

Viña boosted the margin to 3-0 with a header from de la Cruz’s free kick within the first minute of stoppage time, outjumping defender Abdiel Ayarza for his first worldwide aim.

Murrillo spun a defender to beat goalkeeper Sergio Rochet within the fourth minute of stoppage time for his ninth aim.

Uruguay has undergone a rebuilding course of underneath coach Marcelo Bielsa after the retirement of Edinson Cavani and Diego Godín, and a younger roster has proven its means to contend. Uruguay beat Lionel Messi and Argentina and in addition Brazil in World Cup qualifiers, then routed Mexico 4-0 in a pleasant early in June.

Mosquera made 4 saves to maintain the sport shut till late.

Luis Suárez, the 37-year-old striker who’s Uruguay’s profession main scorer and was the participant of the event in 2011, didn’t play.

