Why Isn’t Spencer Treat Clark Playing Lucius in ‘Gladiator 2?

The trailer for the “Gladiator” sequel dropped on Tuesday, leaving followers questioning why Paul Mescal performs slave fighter Lucius as a substitute of Spencer Deal with Clark, who performed him within the unique.

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a former Roman common who’s betrayed and offered into slavery. The movie sees Lucius, the inheritor to the Roman Empire, watch Maximus combat within the Colosseum.

The 2000 film is without doubt one of the most beloved historic epics of all time and gained 5 Oscars, together with finest movie, finest actor, and finest director. Due to this, there’s loads of stress on “Gladiator 2” to dwell as much as the excessive expectations set by the unique.

The primary trailer for “Gladiator 2,” which is out on November 15, means that Lucius disappeared after the occasions of the unique film and cast a life for himself. However like Maximus, he is compelled into turning into a fighter when he is captured by Basic Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) and his troopers.

It isn’t stunning that Scott forged Mescal as Lucius for the sequel contemplating the Irish actor has grow to be a rising star after his critically acclaimed performances in”Regular Individuals,” “Aftersun,” and “All of Us Strangers.”

However “Gladiator” followers on social media have mentioned it is odd that Scott did not ask Clark to reprise the position since he is nonetheless working as an actor.

Scott mentioned he wanted somebody youthful to play Lucius in “Gladiator 2”

Clark, who’s now 36 years outdated, additionally performed Joseph Dunn in “Unbreakable” reverse Bruce Willis — a job he later reprised in 2019’s “Glass.” And he is appeared in a number of TV exhibits, together with “Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Animal Kingdom,” and “Manhunt.

In November 2023, Scott informed Deadline that he needed to forged a youthful actor to play Lucius in “Gladiator 2,” and mentioned he was impressed by Mescal, who’s 28, in “Regular Individuals.”

Scott mentioned: “I am all the time in search of somebody, one thing new and recent. I imply, recent is very necessary. So they don’t seem to be carrying … baggage is a horrible phrase for what they’ve executed earlier than, as a result of it is nice stuff, however you’ll keep in mind he simply did this character already.

“I watched this present referred to as ‘Regular Individuals.’ It is uncommon for me, however I noticed one and thought, that is fascinating. These actors are actually good I watched the entire goddamn present and thought, rattling.”

He added: “So this got here up at a time once I want a 23 12 months outdated, 24 12 months outdated to take up the mantle of Lucius. And I simply mentioned, ‘You wish to do it?’ He mentioned, ‘Yeah.'”

Representatives for Spencer Deal with Clark didn’t instantly reply to Enterprise Insider’s request for remark.