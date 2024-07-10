Euro 2024 score, Xavi Simons goal

England and the Netherlands face off Wednesday within the Euro 2024 semifinals, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s remaining towards Spain.

The pre-tournament favourite, England has solely scored 5 targets in 5 matches, needing late equalizers to drive additional time in eventual knockout stage wins over Slovakia and Switzerland. The Netherlands beat Romania within the Spherical of 16 (3-0) and Turkey (2-1) within the quarterfinal to arrange the showdown vs. England.

“We’re right here for a cause, Holland are right here for a cause and should the very best group win,” England midfielder Declan Rice mentioned.

England has by no means gained the Euros, ending runner-up in 2020, whereas the Netherlands gained the match again in 1988.

Aim! Harry Kane penalty makes it 1-1

After a VAR verify dominated that Denzel Dumfries fouled Harry Kane whereas making an attempt a shot, Kane stepped as much as the spot and transformed the equalizer within the 18th minute.

England’s all-time main scorer, Kane did not take a penalty within the quarterfinal win over Switzerland and famously missed a spot kick that may have tied the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal towards France.

Aim! Xavi Simons scores early for Netherlands

The Netherlands went forward within the seventh minute when Xavi Simons scored on a rocket from exterior the penalty space after an England giveaway.

Simons, 21, performs for Paris Saint-Germain and spent final season with RB Leipzig in Germany.

England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 semifinal underway

The second Euro 2024 semifinal kicked off at 9 p.m. native time in Dortmund, with England and the Netherlands going through off for a spot in Sunday’s remaining towards Spain.

England vs Netherlands beginning lineup

Defender Marc Guehi returns for England after lacking the quarterfinal on account of suspension and replaces Ezri Konsa.

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane (c)

Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk (c), Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake; Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Xavi Simons; Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay

How you can watch England vs Netherlands

Wednesday’s England vs. Netherlands match will air on FOX and will be streamed through FoxSports.com or Fubo.

England vs. Netherlands odds

Odds through BetMGM

Common time outcome:

Netherlands to win: +200

England to win: +170

Draw: +180

To advance

Netherlands: +100

England: -125

England vs. Netherlands prediction

Jim Reineking: Netherlands 2, England 1 – When will England’s inevitable choke in a significant worldwide match occur? It needed to sweat out wins towards Slovakia within the Spherical of 16 (two very late targets to win) and Switzerland within the quarterfinals (in a penalty shootout). Effectively, England’s luck will run out Wednesday towards the Netherlands. Led by Golden Boot candidate Cody Gakpo, the Netherlands has displayed a stronger offense than England to date (9 targets vs. 5 for the Three Lions) and that would be the distinction in reaching Sunday’s remaining vs. Spain.

Jesse Yomtov: England 1, Netherlands 1 (ENG wins in penalties) – Say what you’ll about England’s crawl to the semifinals, however the group confirmed unimaginable resolve in its two knockout spherical wins to seize late equalizers and drive additional time towards Slovakia and Switzerland. This recreation ought to be extra open than a few of England’s different contests on this match and the Three Lions will be anticipated to look extra harmful in assault.

Tijjani Reijnders stars for Netherlands

25-year-old midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has been a key participant for Holland at Euro 2024. He joined AC Milan final season and performed 50 video games in all competitions for the Italian giants.

Jude Bellingham has historical past with semifinal referee

German referee Felix Zwayer has been appointed to officiate the Euro 2024 semifinal between England and the Netherlands in Dortmund, and is an official with whom Jude Bellingham has beforehand clashed with in the identical stadium.

In 2021, when Bellingham was at Borussia Dortmund, the England midfielder obtained a positive of 40,000 euros for feedback he made relating to Zwayer following his facet’s 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich.

“You possibly can take a look at lots of the selections within the recreation. You give a referee, that has match-fixed earlier than, the largest recreation in Germany. What do you anticipate?” Bellingham mentioned on the time.

His feedback referenced a interval in Zwayer’s profession which he would have most well-liked to place behind him.

In 2005, referee Robert Hoyzer was sentenced to 2 years and 5 months in jail for his position in an enormous match-fixing scandal which rocked German soccer, and though Zwayer was a type of who reported his suspicions, he too was punished.

Zwayer was given a six-month ban by the German Soccer Federation (DFB) for accepting 300 euros from Hoyzer for agreeing to make incorrect choices throughout a recreation whereas he was an assistant referee.

He took a brief break after Bellingham’s feedback, however since then has refereed the 2023 Nations League remaining and at Euro 2024 Zwayer has taken cost of three video games earlier than the semi-final.

– Reuters

Has England ever gained the Euros?

England has by no means gained the European championships. The nation’s finest end was in 2021 because the runner-up, dropping to Italy in penalty kicks.

England’s Declan Rice: ‘Might the very best group win’

Declan Rice is taking England’s Euro 2024 semi-final towards the Netherlands in his stride and believes they’ve the momentum to beat the Dutch and win their first-ever European Championship.

“It is enterprise as normal … I do not put an excessive amount of strain on myself, I do not give it some thought an excessive amount of,” Rice informed England’s Lions’ Den program..

“We’re right here for a cause, Holland are right here for a cause and should the very best group win. It is a recreation of soccer, we really feel like we have got a very good little bit of momentum on our facet,” Rice added.

The statistics underline Rice’s contribution for England, masking extra distance within the match than some other participant at 63.9km (39.7 miles) over 5 matches, with the fourth most tackles and balls recovered.

– Reuters

Bukayo Saka, England stayed free with golf outing

Bukayo Saka gained plaudits for putting the ball so sweetly in England’s quarter-final win over Switzerland and did it once more on his golf debut on the weekend even when his celebrations had been spoiled by an embarrassing tumble over the golf bag.

Newbie’s luck it could have been however Saka, who equalized towards the Swiss and transformed his penalty within the 5-3 shootout win, shone when England had been handled to some golf on their day without work on Sunday.

“Oh my goodness – finest shot of my life,” Saka mentioned after his first effort.

He struck the ball effectively on his subsequent try too and whereas having fun with beneficiant applause he stumbled comically, prompting laughter and mock from teammates. The distraction might be simply what England want forward of their semi-final with Netherlands on Wednesday, once they goal to succeed in their second successive Euros remaining.

– Reuters

England gamers again supervisor Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate is precisely what England want as a pacesetter and he has instilled a way of togetherness in a group who’ve grown stronger throughout Euro 2024 and have by no means been extra motivated, defender Luke Shaw mentioned on Monday.

“He actually took us to the subsequent degree, no supervisor has actually been as profitable as him as what he is been doing just lately,” Shaw informed a press convention.

– Reuters

Netherlands confronted journey disruption attending to Dortmund

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman shrugged off the journey disruption confronted by his squad on Tuesday and mentioned the group had been effectively rested forward of Wednesday’s European Championship semi-final towards England.

The Dutch had been compelled to desert their plans to journey to Dortmund by prepare from their base at Wolfsburg, after the service was canceled on account of a blockage on the route, the Dutch Soccer Affiliation mentioned.

As a substitute, they flew to Dortmund, arriving at their lodge some 4 hours later than deliberate.

“It was not an issue, we had a superb relaxation this afternoon, we had been on the airplane for simply half-hour, arrived at our lodge and we will have a superb relaxation tonight,” Koeman mentioned in an interview with UEFA after his scheduled pre-match press convention needed to be canceled due to the journey delay.

– Reuters

The place is the Euro 2024 remaining?

The ultimate for Euro 2024 shall be performed on the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14. The venue beforehand hosted the 2006 World Cup remaining (Italy defeated France) and 2015 UEFA Champions League remaining.

