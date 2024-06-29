Who Won Stage 1 Of The Tour de France 2024? See The Full TDF Results Here

French climber Romain Bardet of the DSM workforce claimed the general chief’s yellow jersey when he received the opening stage of the Tour de France 2024 on Saturday with a late escape on a 206-kilometer run from Florence, Italy, to Rimini.

Searing warmth of 30 C (86 F) blighted the peloton because it set off from downtown Florence on the 21-day epic journey, leaving many riders struggling, with British sprinter Mark Cavendish trailing by half-hour when Bardet crossed the end line.

“I used to be hurting so dangerous I noticed stars,” Cavendish stated after resting at his workforce bus. “In case you have my physique sort, do not begin a biking profession, these days are gone. We aren’t driving round chatting anymore.”

All the principle contenders for the Tour title crossed the road 5 seconds adrift within the first of 4 levels that includes racing in Italy.

The 33-year-old Bardet’s teammate Frank Van Den Broek was a part of an early break, and the pair survived a reel-in effort from a fast-closing peloton for victory on the Rimini seafront.

Bardet’s first ideas had been for his younger teammate.

“He is on the primary day of his first Tour de France, and I could not have achieved it with out him,” stated Bardet of the stage win that culminated on a protracted flat street completely unfavorable to the kind of two-man feat they pulled off.

Race director Christian Prudhomme had promised a brawl from Day 1, and so it proved to be, because the peloton crept ever nearer to Bardet and Van Den Broek, who dug deep in an act of workforce spirit that bore wealthy fruit.

By no means Too Late For Romain Bardet

This was Bardet’s fourth stage win on the Tour and his first yellow jersey.

“The peloton was affected by the warmth, however I had achieved warmth coaching,” stated Bardet, kitted within the yellow jersey and beaming with delight. “So, I grabbed an icepack and a bidon and went for it.”

He ended second and third on the Tour in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“I would in some way given up hope of sporting the yellow, but it surely’s by no means too late, I really feel like I received the jackpot,” Bardet stated.

His closest rivals for the general lead Sunday when Stage 2 takes the peloton by the Emilia Romagna area from Cesenatico to Bologna over one other hilly route are Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel, each at 15 seconds, because of the time bonus that went with the stage win.

Pogacar revealed on arrival on the Tour he’d simply had a bout of COVID.

“I felt good on the climbs once I examined myself,” he stated on the end line.

There all the time are fears that Pogacar’s racing instincts can waste power higher conserved.

“Within the dash, I went for it and virtually beat the 2 quickest guys within the peloton,” stated the Slovenian, who completed fourth behind Visma’s Wout van Aert.

Whereas the hills of Tuscany made for some eye-catching vistas for worldwide audiences, the riders needed to battle not solely the warmth, but in addition seven ascents.

Cavendish was left periodically vomiting because the tempo picked up.

Chasing a report thirty fifth Tour de France stage win, the ‘Manx Missile’ was cheered over each hill as he dug deep to maintain his bid alive.

His Astana teammate Michele Cazzoli pulled out half means by, the Italian exhausted from serving to Cavendish, who finally was second to final over the road, at 39 minutes, 22 seconds.

The 39-year-old Cavendish made the time minimize, calculated as a share of the winner’s time, which on this case, translated to 49 minutes, 11 seconds.

Cavendish gave a thumbs up as he approached the road, trying much less weary that earlier.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and chief pretender Pogacar led the peloton away from the beginning line, previous the sights of the Renaissance metropolis of Florence, for a 21-day odyssey that ends in Good, France, after 3,498 kilometers of race motion.

The 2024 Tour is billed as a four-way battle.

Behind Vingegaard and Pogacar lurk former Vuelta and Giro champion Primoz Roglic (Crimson Bull) and Tour newcomer Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Fast-Step.

