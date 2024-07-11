Today’s Hoda Kotb Reacts to People Shipping Her and Kevin Costner

In the present day followers seemingly sensed sparks flying between Hoda Kotb and one in every of Hollywood’s greatest stars.

“How do you are feeling about viewers transport you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on In the present day final month, and have the 2 of you related since?” a fan requested Kotb, 59, on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of Watch What Occurs Stay With Andy Cohen. In accordance with the TV character, she had “by no means, ever heard” of her and Costner’s pairing till that night time.

“That was unbelievable,” she quipped whereas chatting about her WWHL look on the Wednesday, July 10, episode of In the present day With Hoda & Jenna.

The pair’s transport is one thing Jenna Bush Hager stated she “did know” about. “Individuals had been coming as much as me on the streets,” she informed Kotb. “I’m telling you, folks had been like, ‘You must arrange Hoda and Kevin Costner.’ And I used to be like, ‘Wow, I didn’t notice they had been flirting behind my again.’”

Although Kotb assured her cohost there was “no flirting” between her and the actor, the present’s crew shocked her with an edited model of her and Costner’s interactions from their June 20 Hoda & Jenna interview set to horny jazz music. “Y’all are ridiculous,” Kotb informed her off-camera colleagues.

Kotb, nonetheless, did go on to reward Costner’s down-to-earth nature. “I did love when he had his individuals who had been right here they usually had been simply speaking about him, they had been like, ‘He’s so humorous,’” she shared. “They usually had been describing, like, he likes to eat baked beans out of the can. Like, he’s only a common particular person.”

Bush Hager, 42, proceeded to joke, “The baked beans out of a can is what turns you on?” to which Kotb replied, “No. I similar to that he wasn’t fancy. I believed that was actually cool.”

Bush Hager wrapped up the dialog by declaring she was going to “attain out to him later right now” to hopefully set them up.

Kotb was beforehand married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008 and ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5 — in January 2022 after eight years of relationship. Costner, for his half, shares his seven youngsters together with his ex-wives Cindy Silva and Christine Baumgartner and ex Bridget Rooney.

Whereas Costner sparked relationship rumors with Jewel following his break up from Baumgartner, 50, final yr, which he later shut down, Kotb has opened up about discovering new romance in her personal life. Again in April, she confessed that she as soon as requested a celeb visitor on In the present day for his or her telephone quantity.

“We requested a visitor ’trigger we favored this visitor for me, however this visitor was busy, taken and had youngsters,” she defined. “And so, we requested about mates. So, we primarily requested for a quantity on the present, which I’ve.”

The next month, Kotb revealed that she was happening a 3rd date with a man Bush Hager set her up with. “I feel it was simply the form of enjoyable of speaking about one thing that wasn’t youngsters and wasn’t work,” she stated of her romantic outing. “It was simply life, and I missed that. And he’s actually good-looking.”