Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 Elevate Galaxy AI to New Heights – Samsung Global Newsroom

Meet the brand new Galaxy AI upleveled by the distinctive foldable type issue of Galaxy Z collection and the linked Galaxy ecosystem

Galaxy Buds3 Professional enhances sound and communication high quality via modern AI capabilities

Samsung Electronics right this moment introduced its all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, together with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Professional at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris.

Earlier this 12 months, Samsung ushered within the period of cell AI via the facility of Galaxy AI.1 With the introduction of the brand new Galaxy Z collection, Samsung is opening the following chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and versatile type issue completely designed to allow a variety of distinctive cell experiences. Whether or not utilizing Galaxy Z Fold’s massive display screen, Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow or taking advantage of the enduring FlexMode, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will present extra alternatives to maximise AI capabilities. Constructed on the inspiration of Samsung’s historical past of type issue innovation, Galaxy AI makes use of highly effective, clever and sturdy foldable expertise to speed up a brand new period of communication, productiveness and creativity.

“Samsung’s lengthy historical past of innovation has allowed us to steer within the cell area, creating the foldable type issue and ushering within the cell AI period. Now, we’re excited to carry these two complementary applied sciences collectively and unlock new prospects for customers world wide,” stated TM Roh, President and Head of Cell eXperience Enterprise at Samsung Electronics. “Our foldables meet the distinctive wants of each consumer and now enhanced by the facility of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an expertise like by no means earlier than.”

Samsung’s continued innovation for foldables has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z collection ever, optimized for portability. The peerlessly symmetrical design with straight edge supplies an aesthetically modern end whereas a brand new cowl display screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 supplies a extra pure bar-type viewing expertise. Together with design refinements, the brand new Galaxy Z collection is engineered to supply much more sturdiness, providing you better peace of thoughts. The twin rail hinge construction is additional supported by a strengthened folding edge, higher distributing the shock of exterior impacts. Plus, enhanced layers on the primary display screen assist to enhance the crease whereas sustaining power. The newest Galaxy Z collection can also be outfitted with enhanced Armor Aluminum2 and Corning® Gorilla®Glass Victus® 23, making this essentially the most sturdy Galaxy Z collection but.

Along with being dependable, each factor of the Galaxy Z collection can also be highly effective. Each the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are outfitted with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Cell Platform for Galaxy,4 essentially the most superior Snapdragon cell processor but, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU and NPU efficiency. The processor is optimized for AI processing and presents enhanced graphics together with improved general efficiency. The upgraded cooling system maximizes efficiency with a bigger vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Fold6 and, for the primary time ever, a vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Flip.

Galaxy Z Fold6: Giant Display Productiveness Elevated by AI

The Galaxy Z Fold6 presents a variety of AI-powered options and instruments that maximize the massive display screen and considerably improve productiveness.

Word Help5 on Samsung Notes presents translation, summaries and auto formatting for easy and straightforward assembly notes. Plus, a newly embedded transcript function permits transcription, translation and summarizing of voice recordings straight in Notes. Texts in PDF information might be translated and overlaid completely via PDF overlay translation function in Notes6 — and it even helps textual content in photos and graphs. A newly added Composer7 from Samsung Keyboard generates instructed textual content primarily based on easy key phrases for electronic mail and supported social media apps. For social media particularly, the Composer creates textual content that displays your tone by analyzing earlier posts. Moreover, the S Pen8 expertise is expanded additional assembly with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6’s display screen. All-new Sketch to picture9 means that you can create extra subtle artwork items by producing picture choices whenever you merely sketch or draw on the images in Gallery or Word display screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 allows you to evolve the best way you’re employed, play and keep knowledgeable due to Samsung’s longstanding partnership with Google. The newest Google Gemini app10 is absolutely built-in on the brand new Galaxy Z collection, offering your individual AI-powered assistant proper in your telephone. By merely swiping the nook of the display screen or saying, “Hey Google”, you’ll be able to carry up Gemini’s overlay and get assist with writing, studying or planning. Gemini is built-in with a few of your favourite Google apps, making it simple to arrange an ideal journey itinerary by getting real-time flight and resort reserving info — and discover well-known landmarks and the perfect routes to get there utilizing Google Maps. Whenever you need detailed details about a Okay-pop music video whereas watching YouTube on Galaxy Z Fold6’s massive display screen, you’ll be able to entry Gemini overlay within the multi-window cut up display screen to ask questions. In case you’re interested in who the artist is within the video, simply lengthy press the house button and circle, spotlight or faucet on display screen — and Circle to Search11 will supply immediate search outcomes.

Galaxy AI has additionally enhanced barrier-free communication on Galaxy Z Fold6. Maximizing its distinctive twin display screen type issue, Interpreter12 comes with a brand new dialog mode that allows each events to conveniently view translations on the primary and canopy screens for extra pure interactions. It additionally presents one-way translation, so you’ll be able to simply perceive when listening throughout lectures or every other sort of presentation. Dwell Translate,13 which interprets telephone calls straight in your gadget in real-time, can also be now being prolonged past Samsung’s personal native calling app to a collection of common third-party apps.

From capturing to enhancing to viewing, AI-powered ProVisual Engine on the Galaxy Z Fold6 takes your creativity to the following stage. The superior enhancing expertise with Photograph Help14 on the massive display screen helps to effortlessly create professional-grade content material. Portrait Studio15 creates quite a lot of totally different portrait types equivalent to 3D cartoon or watercolor for extra inventive prospects. And if you wish to take pleasure in each second with a extra detailed view, Prompt Gradual-mo16 means that you can immediately gradual a video by producing further frames whereas sustaining a easy viewing expertise. You even have the choice of saving or straight sharing your movies with family and friends to allow them to take pleasure in them as effectively.

Not solely does Galaxy Z Fold6 can help you create content material, it means that you can take pleasure in it, too. Galaxy Z Fold6 presents an upgraded gaming expertise, anchored by its highly effective chipset and 1.6x bigger vapor chamber for the flexibility to sport for longer, whereas nonetheless sustaining efficiency. Vivid, life-like graphics are supported by Ray Tracing and are dropped at life on a 7.6-inch display screen17 that provides a brighter show of as much as 2,600nit to ship extra immersive gaming.

Galaxy Z Flip6: Creating Distinctive Experiences, Custom-made to You

The Galaxy Z Flip6 isn’t just optimized for portability, however it presents a variety of latest customization and creativity options so you’ll be able to profit from each second.

The 3.4-inch Tremendous AMOLED FlexWindow18 has been enhanced but once more, enabling AI-assisted features with out even needing to open the gadget. And for these communications on-the-go, you’ll be able to reply to texts with Prompt replies19 which analyzes your newest messages to recommend a tailor-made response. With Galaxy AI, you will get essentially the most out of your pocket-sized gadget, and lots of of those handy options exist on FlexWindow. FlexWindow supplies entry to Samsung Well being20 updates and notifications and in addition means that you can choose the following observe you need to hearken to in your music widget. Plus, FlexWindow presents extra Widgets than ever, and means that you can verify info from a number of Widgets concurrently.

It wouldn’t be Galaxy Z Flip with out quite a lot of methods so that you can customise your gadget both. With the AI-powered Photograph Ambient,21 a wallpaper can change in real-time primarily based on the time and climate. You can even simply create a unified feel and appear with instructed display screen format choices by analyzing your wallpaper — equivalent to transferring the clock and altering the body shade to make sure the background picture stands.

Creativity additionally goes past FlexWindow. FlexCam continues to supply essentially the most versatile digicam expertise and unlocks new inventive choices. With the brand new Auto Zoom,22 FlexCam mechanically finds the perfect framing to your shot by detecting the topic and zooming out and in earlier than making any needed changes. That means, you don’t have to decide on between your mates or an unbelievable backdrop being within the shot — and it’s all hands-free.

New 50MP Broad and 12MP Extremely-wide sensors present an upgraded digicam expertise with clear and crisp particulars in footage. The brand new 50MP sensor helps 2x optical zoom for noise-free images, whereas providing AI zoom for a sophisticated capturing expertise with as much as 10x zoom. Nightography, enhanced with video HDR means that you can seize extra sensible movies — even in dim lighting — and goes additional by partnering with common social apps as effectively. The night time capturing function is now accessible in-app on Instagram, so you’ll be able to take wonderful images at night time and message or share them straight from throughout the app.

You possibly can proceed utilizing all of the inventive and customizable options of Galaxy Z Flip6 with out worrying about battery life both, with longer utilization time23 made attainable by {hardware} and software program optimization.

Safety You Can Belief, Managed by You

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy’s defense-grade, multi-layer safety platform constructed to safeguard crucial info and defend towards vulnerabilities with end-to-end {hardware}, real-time menace detection and collaborative safety. Within the period of AI, Samsung’s dedication to empowering you with alternative over your gadget settings is stronger than ever, which is why you’ve full management over the way you enable your knowledge to reinforce AI experiences via Galaxy AI settings.24 As an added layer of safety, Enhanced Knowledge Safety presents end-to-end encryption whenever you backup, sync or restore your knowledge with Samsung Cloud. The brand new Galaxy Z collection can also be backed by Samsung’s expansive record of safety and privateness options together with Knox Vault, Safety & Privateness Dashboard, Auto Blocker, passkeys, Safe Wi-Fi and Non-public sharing in Fast Share.

Ongoing Journey to a Sustainable Future

The newest Galaxy Z collection reinforces Samsung’s dedication to do extra for individuals and the planet with much less by reimagining how cell know-how is designed and packaged. Samsung continues to scale its use of recycled supplies with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip625 by that includes recycled gold and copper for the primary time.26

Earlier this 12 months, Samsung launched recycled minerals like cobalt and uncommon earth components27 within the Galaxy S24 collection, all of which might be present in elements of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, together with recycled plastics, aluminum and glass. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 additionally are available a packaging field made out of 100% recycled paper materials, they usually present seven generations of OS upgrades and 7 years of safety updates.28

Galaxy Buds3 Sequence: Increasing the Linked Expertise via Galaxy AI

With the facility of Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Buds3 collection brings a brand new communication expertise. In case you’re attending a category in a international language, you’ll be able to activate Interpreter29 in Listening mode on Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6 with Galaxy Buds3 collection plugged into your ears. This can can help you hear the lecture translated straight via your Galaxy Buds, eradicating language obstacles which will exist in your research. Additionally, merely saying two phrases via Voice Command30 means that you can management features like taking part in or stopping music with out manually touching the earbuds or a linked smartphone. Sound may also be intelligently optimized, no matter the way you put on your Galaxy Buds. The microphones within the Buds3 collection analyze each inner and exterior sound in actual time to reinforce sound and Lively Noise Cancellation (ANC) high quality via Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. And if you’re listening to music, your Galaxy Buds3 Professional will consistently gather and establish surrounding sound and mechanically regulate the optimum stage of noise and sound with out handbook adjustment via Adaptive Noise Management, Siren Detect and Voice Detect,31 all to your comfort.

Constructed upon quite a lot of collected statistical knowledge, the Galaxy Buds3 collection comes with a brand new computational design boasting a snug match. The premium blade design additionally targets style-centric customers with an ultra-sleek and trendy fashion complemented with Blade Lights.32 This new design permits a extra intuitive bodily expertise by permitting you to manage the gadget by merely pinching or swiping up or down on the blade, thereby providing comfort and tasteful aesthetics on the similar time. Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Professional supply two purpose-built design choices. Galaxy Buds3 Professional is Canal Sort for these in search of immersive sound, whereas Buds3 is Open Sort for individuals who choose to make use of the gadget in quite a lot of conditions for an prolonged time frame.

To ship a premium audio expertise, Galaxy Buds3 Professional is supplied with superior {hardware}. Galaxy Buds3 Professional comes with enhanced 2-way audio system with planar tweeter for classy, exact excessive vary sound manufacturing, and Twin Amplifiers for a crystal-clear sound expertise on the go. And now, due to Extremely Excessive High quality33 Audio that helps a doubled sampling price with SSC codec, you’ll be able to hearken to a high-resolution audio supply because it was supposed and luxuriate in each sound in excellent element. This stage of sound high quality extends to telephone calls, too. With a pre-trained mannequin primarily based on machine studying, the Galaxy Buds3 collection is now in a position to restore the unique voice of the speaker in varied noise environments whereas additionally offering a wealthy and pure name — just like the high-quality calls of smartphones — with the Tremendous-Wideband34 Name function.

Not solely is the Galaxy Buds3 collection created to supply the premium audio expertise, however it is usually designed to do extra with much less for individuals and the planet. Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Professional function a number of elements within the cradle and earbuds that use recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets or water barrels. Each Galaxy Buds3 collection is packaged in a packaging field made with 100% recycled paper materials.

​ Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and Galaxy Buds3 collection might be accessible for pre-order beginning right this moment, July 10, with basic availability beginning July 24.

Galaxy Z Fold6 is obtainable in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, whereas Galaxy Z Flip6 can also be accessible in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint shade choices35 so you’ll be able to select a shade that most accurately fits your fashion. Or order on-line at Samsung.com and entry unique Galaxy Z collection colours equivalent to Crafted Black, White in addition to a Peach shade possibility for Galaxy Z Flip6.

The Galaxy Buds3 collection presents an ultra-sleek, trendy and comfy design accessible in two colours, Silver and White.36

In your peace of thoughts, Samsung Care+37 — which protects your merchandise with licensed care from Samsung consultants for unintended harm — might be supplied one-year free throughout pre-order intervals.

For extra details about Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Professional, please go to: Samsung Newsroom, Samsungmobilepress.com or Samsung.com.

Specs

​ Galaxy Z Fold6 Show Foremost Display 7.6-inch QXGA+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Show (2160 x 1856, 20.9:18), 374ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh price (1~120Hz) * Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold6’s Foremost Display measurement is 7.6-inch within the full rectangle and seven.6-inch accounting for the rounded corners; precise viewable space is much less because of the rounded corners. Cowl Display 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Show (2376 x 968, 22.1:9), 410ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh price (1~120Hz) * Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold6’s Cowl Display measurement is 6.3-inch in a full rectangle and 6.2-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The precise viewable space is smaller because of the rounded corners and digicam gap. Dimension & Weight Folded 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm * Thickness of Galaxy Z Fold6 when folded measured from high to backside of the glasses of Galaxy Z Fold6. Unfolded 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm * The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold6 when unfolded doesn’t embrace the body of the Foremost Display. Weight 239g Digicam Cowl Digicam 10MP Selfie Digicam F2.2, Pixel measurement: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Underneath Show Digicam 4MP Underneath Show Digicam F1.8, Pixel measurement: 2.0μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Triple Digicam 12MP Extremely-Broad Digicam F2.2, Pixel measurement: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Broad-angle Digicam Twin Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel measurement: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Digicam PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel measurement: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom * 30X House Zoom consists of 3x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Tremendous Decision know-how. Zooming in previous 3x might trigger some picture deterioration AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Cell Platform for Galaxy * Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Applied sciences, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Integrated. Reminiscence & Storage 12GB Reminiscence with 1TB inner storage 12GB Reminiscence with 512GB inner storage 12GB Reminiscence with 256GB inner storage * Availability might fluctuate by market or channel. Precise cupboard space might fluctuate by market, mannequin, file measurement and format. Battery 4,400mAh (typical) twin battery * Typical worth examined beneath third-party laboratory situation. Typical worth is the estimated common worth contemplating the deviation in battery capability among the many battery samples examined beneath IEC 61960 normal. Rated capability is 4273mAh for Galaxy Z Fold6. Precise battery life might fluctuate relying on community surroundings, utilization patterns and different elements. Charging Wired Charging*: As much as 50% cost in round 30 min. with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***

Quick Wi-fi Charging 2.0****

Wi-fi PowerShare***** * Wired charging suitable with QC2.0 and AFC. Outcomes from inner Samsung lab assessments, carried out with 25W Journey Adapter whereas it has 0% of energy remaining, with all of the providers, options and display screen turned off. Precise charging pace might fluctuate relying on the precise utilization, charging circumstances and different elements. ** 25W Energy Adapter offered individually. Use solely Samsung-approved chargers and cables. *** Wi-fi charging suitable with WPC. **** Wi-fi PowerShare is proscribed to Samsung or different model smartphones with WPC Qi wi-fi charging, equivalent to Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 collection, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 collection, Z Fold2, Note20 collection, S20 collection, Z Flip, Note10 collection, S10 collection, S9 collection, S8 collection, S7 collection, S6 collection, Note9, Note8, Word FE, Note5 and wearables equivalent to Galaxy Buds2 Professional, Buds2, Buds Professional, Buds Dwell, Watch6, Watch6 Basic, Watch5, Watch5 Professional, Watch4, Watch4 Basic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Lively, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Could not work with sure equipment, covers or different model gadgets. Could have an effect on name reception or knowledge providers, relying in your community surroundings. Water Resistance IP48 * Primarily based on lab check circumstances for submersion in as much as 1.5 meters of freshwater for as much as half-hour. Not suggested for seashore or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if moist. Water resistance of gadget just isn’t everlasting and will diminish over time due to regular put on and tear. OS Community & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 * Requires optimum 5G community connection, accessible in choose markets. Verify along with your provider for availability and particulars. Obtain and streaming speeds might fluctuate primarily based on content material supplier, server connection and different elements. ** Availability of LTE mannequin varies by market and provider. Precise pace might fluctuate relying on market, provider and consumer surroundings. *** Wi-Fi 6E community availability might fluctuate by market, community supplier and consumer surroundings. Requires optimum connection and a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (aspect), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Corridor sensor, Proximity sensor, Gentle sensor Safety Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card As much as two Nano SIM* and Multi eSIM** * SIM card offered individually. Availability might fluctuate relying on market and provider. ** eSIM availability might fluctuate relying on software program model, area and provider. Verify along with your provider in case your cell community plan helps eSIM. Colours Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy*

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Crafted Black, White** * Availability of shade might fluctuate by market, area or provider. ** On-line unique colours solely accessible on Samsung.com.

​Galaxy Z Flip6 Show Foremost Display 6.7-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Adaptive refresh price (1~120Hz) Infinity Flex Show (2640 x 1080, 22:9) * Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6’s Foremost Display measurement is 6.7-inch within the full rectangle and 6.6-inch when accounting for the rounded corners; precise viewable space is much less because of the rounded corners and digicam gap. Cowl Display 3.4-inch Tremendous AMOLED 60Hz Show* 720 x 748 306 PPI * Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6’s Cowl Display measurement is 3.4-inch within the full rectangular type; precise viewable space is roughly 95% of the total rectangular space because of the rounded corners and decrease cutout. Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm * Thickness of Galaxy Z Flip6 when folded measured from high to backside of the glasses of Galaxy Z Flip6. Unfolded 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm * The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip6 when unfolded doesn’t embrace the body of the Foremost Display. Weight 187g Digicam Entrance Digicam 10MP Selfie Digicam F2.2, Pixel measurement: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Twin Digicam 12MP Extremely-Broad Digicam F2.2, Pixel measurement: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Broad-angle Digicam Twin Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel measurement: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Cell Platform for Galaxy * Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Applied sciences, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Integrated. Reminiscence & Storage 12GB Reminiscence with 512GB inner storage 12GB Reminiscence with 256GB inner storage * Obtainable storage capability is topic to preloaded software program. Reminiscence possibility might fluctuate by market. Battery 4,000mAh (typical) twin battery * Typical worth examined beneath third-party laboratory situation. Typical worth is the estimated common worth contemplating the deviation in battery capability among the many battery samples examined beneath IEC 61960 normal. Rated capability is 3887mAh for Galaxy Z Flip6. Precise battery life might fluctuate relying on community surroundings, utilization patterns and different elements. Charging Wired Charging*: As much as 50% cost in round 30min. with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable*** Quick Wi-fi Charging 2.0**** Wi-fi PowerShare***** * Wired charging suitable with QC2.0 and AFC. Outcomes from inner Samsung lab assessments, carried out with 25W Journey Adapter whereas it has 0% of energy remaining, with all of the providers, options and display screen turned off. Precise charging pace might fluctuate relying on the precise utilization, charging circumstances and different elements. ** 25W Energy Adapter offered individually. Use solely Samsung-approved chargers and cables. *** Wi-fi charging suitable with WPC. **** Wi-fi PowerShare is proscribed to Samsung or different model smartphones with WPC Qi wi-fi charging, equivalent to Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 collection, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 collection, Z Fold2, Note20 collection, S20 collection, Z Flip, Note10 collection, S10 collection, S9 collection, S8 collection, S7 collection, S6 collection, Note9, Note8, Word FE, Note5 and wearables equivalent to Galaxy Buds2 Professional, Buds2, Buds Professional, Buds Dwell, Watch6, Watch6 Basic, Watch5, Watch5 Professional, Watch4, Watch4 Basic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Lively, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Could not work with sure equipment, covers or different model gadgets. It could have an effect on name reception or knowledge providers, relying in your community surroundings. Water Resistance IP48 * Primarily based on lab check circumstances for submersion in as much as 1.5 meters of freshwater for as much as half-hour. Not suggested for seashore or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if moist. Water resistance of gadget just isn’t everlasting and will diminish over time due to regular put on and tear. OS Community & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 * Requires optimum 5G community connection, accessible in choose markets. Verify along with your provider for availability and particulars. Obtain and streaming speeds might fluctuate primarily based on content material supplier, server connection and different elements. ** Availability of LTE mannequin varies by market and provider. Precise pace might fluctuate relying on market, provider and consumer surroundings. *** Wi-Fi 6E community availability might fluctuate by market, community supplier and consumer surroundings. Requires optimum connection and a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (aspect), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Corridor sensor, Proximity sensor, Gentle sensor Safety Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM* and Multi eSIM** * SIM card offered individually. Availability might fluctuate relying on market and provider. ** eSIM availability might fluctuate relying on software program model, area and provider. Verify along with your provider in case your cell community plan helps eSIM. Colours Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint* [Samsung.com Exclusive] Crafted Black, White, Peach ** * Availability of shade might fluctuate by market, area or provider. ** On-line unique colours solely accessible on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Buds3 Galaxy Buds3 Professional Colour Silver, White * Obtainable colours might fluctuate by market, provider or retailer. Silver, White * Obtainable colours might fluctuate by market, provider or retailer. Dimensions Earbud: 18.1 x 20.4 x 31.9 mm Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm Earbud: 18.1 x 19.8 x 33.2 mm Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm Weight Earbud: 4.7g Charging Case: 46.5g Earbud: 5.4g Charging Case: 46.5g * with M measurement eartip Speaker 1-Approach: 11mm Dynamic Driver Enhanced 2-Approach: 10.5mm Dynamic + 6.1mm Planar Microphone 3 Mics + VPU 3 Mics + VPU Sound High quality UHQ* 24bit Hello-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** ** Extremely top quality audio as much as 24bit/96kHz is obtainable on Galaxy S24 collection, S23 collection, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 collection with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Further gadgets could also be supported sooner or later ** 24-bit Hello-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy gadgets working OneUI 4.0 or increased and Galaxy Buds3. 24-bit Hello-Fi sound help might fluctuate relying on the appliance *** Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI model 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Helps One UI 3.1 or later UHQ* 24bit Hello-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** * Extremely top quality audio as much as 24bit/96kHz is obtainable on Galaxy S24 collection, S23 collection, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 collection with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Further gadgets could also be supported sooner or later ** 24-bit Hello-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy gadgets working OneUI 4.0 or increased and Galaxy Buds3 Professional. 24-bit Hello-Fi sound help might fluctuate relying on the appliance. *** Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI model 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Helps One UI 3.1 or later. ANC & Ambient Sound ANC ANC Ambient sound

Voice Detect* *** Galaxy Buds3 Professional can distinguish between noise and human voices. Whenever you converse, it switches quickly to Ambient mode and reduces media quantity with the intention to hear conversations with out taking out your earbuds. Battery Capability Earbuds: 48mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)* * The standard capability has been examined beneath third celebration laboratory circumstances. The standard capability is the estimated common capability contemplating the deviation in battery capability among the many battery samples examined beneath the IEC 61960-3 normal. The rated capability is 45mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Precise battery life might fluctuate relying on the community surroundings, utilization patterns and different elements. Earbuds: 53mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)* * The standard capability has been examined beneath third celebration laboratory circumstances. The standard capability is the estimated common capability contemplating the deviation in battery capability among the many battery samples examined beneath the IEC 61960-3 normal. The rated capability is 50mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Precise battery life might fluctuate relying on the community surroundings, utilization patterns and different elements. Music Time As much as 5 hours / Whole as much as 24 hours (ANC on) As much as 6 hours / Whole as much as 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds present as much as 5hrs play time with ANC on (as much as 6 hours with ANC off), whereas the case supplies as much as 24 hours of battery life (as much as 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Primarily based on inner testing. Audio playback time examined by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a just lately launched Galaxy smartphone with default settings together with ANC off. Precise battery life might fluctuate and depend upon utilization circumstances, settings, variety of instances charged, Bluetooth sign power and different elements. Default setting refers back to the authentic setting for the Galaxy Buds3 when it was first launched, merely with the facility turned on. As much as 6 hours / Whole as much as 26 hours (ANC on) As much as 7 hours / Whole as much as 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds present as much as 6hrs play time with ANC on (as much as 7 hours with ANC off), whereas the case supplies as much as 26 hours of battery life (as much as 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Primarily based on inner testing. Audio playback time examined by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Professional to a just lately launched Galaxy smartphone with default settings together with ANC on. Precise battery life might fluctuate and depend upon utilization circumstances, settings, variety of instances charged, Bluetooth sign power and different elements. Default setting refers back to the authentic setting for the Galaxy Buds3 Professional when it was first launched, merely with the facility turned on. Discuss Time As much as 3.5 hours / Whole as much as 18h (ANC on) As much as 4 hours / Whole as much as 20h (ANC off) * Earbuds present as much as 3.5hrs voice name time with ANC on (as much as 4 hours with ANC off), whereas the case supplies as much as 18 hours of battery life (as much as 20 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Primarily based on inner testing. Voice name time examined by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a just lately launched Galaxy smartphone with default settings together with ANC off. Precise battery life might fluctuate and depend upon utilization circumstances, settings, variety of instances charged, Bluetooth sign power and different elements. As much as 4.5 hours / Whole as much as 20h (ANC on) As much as 5 hours / Whole as much as 22h (ANC off) * Earbuds present as much as 4.5hrs voice name time with ANC on (as much as 5 hours with ANC off), whereas the case supplies as much as 20 hours of battery life (as much as 22 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Primarily based on inner testing. Voice name time examined by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Professional to a just lately launched Galaxy smartphone with default settings together with ANC on. Precise battery life might fluctuate and depend upon utilization circumstances, settings, variety of instances charged, Bluetooth sign power and different elements. Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Swap

AAC, SBC Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Swap

AAC, SBC Sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Pressure & Contact (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Corridor sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Pressure & Contact (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Corridor sensor Compatibility Android 10 or increased with greater than 1.5GB of Reminiscence * Some options will not be accessible on non-Samsung gadgets. Availability might fluctuate by market, operator or linked gadget. Android 10 or increased with greater than 1.5GB of Reminiscence * Some options will not be accessible on non-Samsung gadgets. Availability might fluctuate by market, operator or linked gadget. Water Resistance IP57* * earbuds solely IP57* * earbuds solely

1 Samsung Account login could also be required to make use of sure Samsung AI options. Samsung doesn’t make any guarantees, assurances or ensures as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output supplied by AI options. Availability of Galaxy AI options might fluctuate relying on the area/nation, OS/One UI model, gadget mannequin and telephone provider. Some operate availability might fluctuate by gadget mannequin. Galaxy AI service could also be restricted for minors in sure areas with age restrictions over AI utilization. Galaxy AI options might be supplied free of charge till the tip of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy gadgets. Completely different phrases might apply for AI options supplied by third events.

2 Enhanced Armor Aluminum is included into body and hinge housing of the gadget. Armor Aluminum Body doesn’t embrace quantity and aspect keys.

3 Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®2 is included into entrance and rear of the gadget.

4 Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Integrated. Snapdragon branded merchandise are merchandise of Qualcomm Applied sciences, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

5 Options for Word Help require a community connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability might fluctuate by language. Voice recording function within the Samsung Notes app will not be supported in some nations. Summarizing function is activated when a sure variety of characters is met and is beneath the character restrict. Audio information should be beneath 3 hours in period to be processed. Accuracy of outcomes just isn’t assured.

6 Overlay translation not supported for PDF information secured with password.

7 Composer requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability might fluctuate by language. Accuracy of outcomes just isn’t assured.

8 S Pen offered individually.

9 Sketch to picture requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Modifying with Sketch to Picture might end in a resized photograph as much as 12MP. A visual watermark is overlaid on the picture output upon saving with a view to point out that the picture is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output just isn’t assured.

10 Google Gemini app requires Google Account login. Product performance could also be depending on app and gadget settings. Some features will not be suitable with sure apps. Service availability might fluctuate by nation, language and gadget mannequin. Accuracy of outcomes just isn’t assured.

11 Sequences shortened and simulated. Outcomes for illustrative functions solely. Outcomes might fluctuate relying on visible matches. Requires web connection. Customers might have to replace Android to the newest model. Product performance could also be dependent in your app and gadget settings. Some features will not be suitable with sure apps. Availability of the service varies by nation and language. Accuracy of outcomes just isn’t assured. Circle to Search just isn’t accessible through the FlexWindow.

12 Interpreter requires Samsung Account login. Sure languages might require language pack obtain. Service availability might fluctuate by language. Accuracy of outcomes just isn’t assured. Availability and supported options might fluctuate by nation, area or provider. Availability of supported languages might fluctuate.

13 Dwell Translate requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Dwell Translate is barely accessible on the pre-installed Samsung Telephone apps and a few third-party apps. Help might fluctuate by area. Sure languages might require language pack obtain. Service availability might fluctuate by language. Accuracy of outcomes just isn’t assured.

14 Options for Photograph Help require a community connection and Samsung Account login. Modifying with Generative Edit leads to a resized photograph as much as 12MP. A visual watermark is overlaid on the picture output upon saving with a view to point out that the picture is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output just isn’t assured.

15 Portrait Studio requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Helps JPG, HEIC (HEIF), BMP and PNG information. The background should not be clear. Modifying with Generative Portrait leads to a resized photograph as much as 12MP. A visual watermark is overlaid on the picture output upon saving with a view to point out that the picture is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output just isn’t assured.

16 Prompt Gradual-mo function is obtainable on Samsung Video Participant and Samsung Gallery. Might not be accessible on sure video file sorts. Accuracy of outcomes not assured.

17 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6’s Foremost Display measurement is 6.7-inch within the full rectangle and 6.6-inch when accounting for the rounded corners; precise viewable space is much less because of the rounded corners and digicam gap.

18 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6’s Cowl Display is 3.4-inch within the full rectangular type; precise viewable space is roughly 95% of the total rectangular space because of the rounded corners and decrease cutout. Galaxy Z Flip6’s Cowl is supplied with a proximity sensor and helps HBM. Galaxy Z Flip6’s Cowl Display HBM has a peak brightness of 1,600nits for a brighter and clearer show.

19 Prompt Replies function for Chat Help requires community connection to obtain messages. It will possibly recommend replies with or with out community connection as soon as the messages are acquired by the gadget. Samsung Account login required. Solely supported from the FlexWindow of Galaxy Z Flip6. Service availability might fluctuate by language and app. Accuracy of outcomes just isn’t assured.

20 Samsung Well being requires a community connection and Samsung Well being login. Availability of Samsung Well being might fluctuate relying on nation. Supported gadgets might fluctuate by nation.

21 Photograph Ambient requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Reflection of real-time climate circumstances could also be delayed as service depends on native climate info updates. Sure indoor, nighttime and low-resolution images will not be suitable. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output just isn’t assured. Service is presently solely accessible on Galaxy S24 collection, Z Flip6 and Fold6.

22 Auto Zoom is proscribed in low-light circumstances. Auto Zoom mode will disengage if the zoom is manually adjusted or if switched between back and front digicam.

23 Precise battery life varies by community surroundings, options and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the variety of instances charged and lots of different elements.

24 Samsung Account login required. Galaxy AI settings stopping server entry will restrict the performance of some AI options. No matter server entry, Samsung doesn’t save consumer enter or output knowledge.

25 For extra details about the recycled supplies within the newest Galaxy Z collection, in addition to different Galaxy gadgets, please evaluate the product environmental studies situated on the Samsung Sustainability web site.

26 The gold bonding wires in sure digicam modules of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are made with 100% recycled gold sourced from e-waste and gold scraps. As well as, the copper foils of predominant logic boards and choose FPCBs are designed with 100% recycled copper sourced from discarded copper wires and chips. The above measurements are primarily based on weight.

27 Neodymium

28 Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 might be supported with seven generations of OS upgrades and 7 years of safety updates from the worldwide launch date.

29 Audio interpretation is barely accessible when sporting Buds and linked to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Interpreter function just isn’t straight supplied by Buds themselves. If Buds are unavailable, the interpreted content material is supplied on the display screen of your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Sure languages might require language pack obtain. Service availability might fluctuate by language, nation, area or provider. Samsung Galaxy gadgets might require the newest software program replace to correctly help Galaxy AI options.

30 Language Setting follows the system language setting. Voice Command menu seems when language pack similar as system language exists. Supporting Language on the time of launch consists of Korean and US English, and the supporting language might be expanded additional.

31 Adaptive Noise Management, Voice Detect and Siren Detect options are solely accessible on Samsung Galaxy Buds3Pro. Adaptive Noise Management, Voice Detect and Siren Detect are all off by default..

32 Blade Lights solely accessible on Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Professional.

33 Extremely-high high quality audio as much as 24bit/96kHz’ is obtainable on Galaxy S24 collection, S23 collection, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 collection with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Extremely-high high quality audio function is barely accessible on choose Samsung Galaxy gadgets presently. Further gadgets could also be supported sooner or later.

34 Tremendous-Wideband name function enable Buds to transmit voice as much as 16kHz, whereas earlier BT earphones solely transmit as much as the 8kHz band.

35 Availability of shade for Galaxy Z collection might fluctuate by market, area or provider.

36 Availability of shade for Galaxy Buds3 collection might fluctuate by market, area or provider.

37 Phrases and circumstances apply. Samsung Care+ protection, service sort and promotion particulars might fluctuate by nation/area and deductible (service payment) might apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion profit, registration could also be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ info, please go to https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/