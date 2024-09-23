Time, channel for Monday Night Football

The identical title recreation is now the title change recreation.

The Buffalo Payments and Jacksonville Jaguars meet once more within the first of two video games on ‘Monday Night time Soccer’ in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. What was as soon as a matchup that featured one Josh Allen attempting to sack one other Josh Allen is now a matchup between Payments quarterback Josh Allen and Jaguars defensive finish Josh Hines-Allen after Hines-Allen introduced he could be altering his title this offseason as a household tribute.

It is also a recreation between an AFC contender that appears the half by means of two weeks and one that does not.

Jacksonville is off to an 0-2 begin after losses to the Dolphins and Browns, and an offense that is nonetheless sputtering in Trevor Lawrence’s fourth season seems to be the first offender. The Jaguars want extra from Lawrence, explosive rookie Brian Thomas Jr., former Payments receiver Gabe Davis and working again Travis Etienne if they will return to the playoffs and deal with the Houston Texans within the AFC South.

