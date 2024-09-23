The identical title recreation is now the title change recreation.

The Buffalo Payments and Jacksonville Jaguars meet once more within the first of two video games on ‘Monday Night time Soccer’ in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. What was as soon as a matchup that featured one Josh Allen attempting to sack one other Josh Allen is now a matchup between Payments quarterback Josh Allen and Jaguars defensive finish Josh Hines-Allen after Hines-Allen introduced he could be altering his title this offseason as a household tribute.

It is also a recreation between an AFC contender that appears the half by means of two weeks and one that does not.

Jacksonville is off to an 0-2 begin after losses to the Dolphins and Browns, and an offense that is nonetheless sputtering in Trevor Lawrence’s fourth season seems to be the first offender. The Jaguars want extra from Lawrence, explosive rookie Brian Thomas Jr., former Payments receiver Gabe Davis and working again Travis Etienne if they will return to the playoffs and deal with the Houston Texans within the AFC South.

Buffalo, in the meantime, seemed able to win one other AFC East title in its final recreation – a 31-10 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins that was already changing into a blowout earlier than Tua Tagovailova left with one other concussion. Allen solely wanted to be an environment friendly 13 of 19 for 139 yards and working again James Cook dinner had three touchdowns.

Here is the best way to watch the Week 3 ‘Monday Night time Soccer’ recreation between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Payments:

When is kickoff time for Jaguars vs. Payments

The Week 3 recreation between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Payments is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Jaguars vs. Payments: TV, time, streaming for Monday Night time Soccer

The Week 3 matchup between the Jaguars and Payments is the primary kickoff of a two-game ‘Monday Night time Soccer’ slate and will likely be broadcast nationally on ESPN. You may also stream the sport with NFL+ or by means of Fubo, which provides a free trial to new subscribers.

Date : Monday, September 23

: Monday, September 23 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y. TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: NFL+, Fubo

