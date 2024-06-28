Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, Wife Marissa’s Relationship Timeline

Trevor Lawrence’s spouse, Marissa Mowry, has been his greatest cheerleader since they have been children — and he wouldn’t have it every other method.

“We met in fifth grade, so I received’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback completely advised Us Weekly in February 2023. “We began relationship significantly in tenth grade.”

Mowry has been documenting their romance from its 2016 begin. After relationship for 2 years, the couple celebrated their highschool commencement collectively earlier than turning into lengthy distance in school.

Thank You! You might have efficiently subscribed.

Lawrence and Mowry bought engaged in 2020 whereas they have been each nonetheless in class and walked down the aisle the next yr. Mowry was by her husband’s facet in April 2021 when he was drafted into the NFL and the couple have been inseparable ever since.

Scroll right down to see Lawrence and Mowry’s love story from the start: