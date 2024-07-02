The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk Are Married

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk have tied the knot after two years collectively.

Sluss, 28, and Funk, 26, acquired married in an intimate ceremony in Italy on Wednesday, June 26, in response to Individuals.

“We determined it might simply be us and to actually concentrate on the dedication and significance of marriage,” Sluss advised the outlet of the nuptials within the Tuscan countryside. “It’s simple to get caught up in all of the glitz and glam.”

The Bachelor alum confirmed her relationship with the NFL operating again in February 2022 when his then-team, the Los Angeles Rams, performed in Tremendous Bowl LVI. Two months later, she revealed why she initially saved their romance underneath wraps.

“I needed to attend to share [our relationship] with everybody as a result of it was our resolution,” Sluss solely advised Us Weekly in April 2022. “We’re very non-public and, you already know, that simply appears to be the most effective for us proper now. With my previous, issues have been public and nothing actually essentially good has come from it, in my view. … And so conserving issues non-public and simply having our personal lives exterior of social media [makes] it extra of a real, significant relationship for us.”

Sluss didn’t reveal the precise timeline of her relationship with Funk however famous that it turned critical shortly. “We met a pair months in the past and as quickly as we met, we simply had an prompt connection and mainly [we’ve been] inseparable since day one,” she defined. “Simply attending to know him and us being collectively and incorporating our lives collectively, it’s simply been very seamless and simple.”

She added that their romance was “a meant-to-be scenario” they usually had been “each very comfortable.”

Sluss introduced in January 2023 that she and Funk had been engaged. In a TikTok video, she documented their romantic evening on the seaside earlier than exhibiting off her ring and a picture that learn, “She stated sure!” She captioned the publish, “The shock on the finish he had for me.”

The next month, Sluss divulged that she was planning their wedding ceremony for 2024 in the course of the NFL offseason. “Jake all the time will get a kick out of it as a result of we acquired engaged and he’s like, ‘Why is everybody asking us in regards to the wedding ceremony?’ I’m like, ‘After all, it’s the very first thing individuals are gonna ask!’” she advised Us in February 2023. “Proper now, we’re centered on the transfer — we’re transferring to Florida, stepping into a brand new residence there. That’s our largest precedence. I’ve been out in California for a number of years now, so it’s gonna be an enormous change for me, [so I’m] centered on that.”

Sluss added that she was beginning “from scratch” when it got here to concepts for the marriage. “I don’t actually have, you already know, any imaginative and prescient in thoughts apart from one thing small,” she stated. “And proper now, we’re simply centered on our relationship and ensuring that’s our high focus after which the marriage will come, you already know, I simply really feel like naturally.”

Previous to marrying Funk, Sluss acquired engaged to Peter Weber throughout season 24 of The Bachelor in 2020. He referred to as off their engagement whereas the present was nonetheless airing because of his lingering emotions for runner-up Madison Prewett. Whereas Weber and Prewett tried to reconcile following the finale, they referred to as it quits days after.

Scroll all the way down to see snaps from Sluss and Funk’s huge day: