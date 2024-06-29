2024 ESPY Awards: Everything You Need to Know

It’s as soon as once more time for the largest stars in sports activities to descend on Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards. The thirty second annual awards present will happen on the Dolby Theatre for the third consecutive 12 months, with everybody from Patrick Mahomes to Caitlin Clark and even Prince Harry up for an award.
The ESPYs will honor one of the best gamers and groups in every main American sports activities league in addition to these whose work has transcended sports activities as a complete.
Harry will likely be honored with the 2024 Pat Tillman Award “in honor of his tireless work in making a optimistic impression for the veteran neighborhood via the ability of sport,” based on a launch from ESPN asserting the honour.
Maintain scrolling for all the things it’s worthwhile to know concerning the 2024 ESPY Awards:
When Are the 2024 ESPY Awards?
The 2024 ESPY Awards will happen on Thursday, July 11.
Watch the 2024 ESPY Awards
ESPN’s mum or dad community ABC will air the ESPY Awards stay starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Who Are the ESPY Award Nominees?
ESPN has introduced nominees for 22 awards, and fan voting is now open to assist decide the winners. With classes spanning group and particular person sports activities, listed here are a few of the main classes and nominees:
Greatest Athlete, Males’s Sports activities
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels / Los Angeles Dodgers
Scottie Scheffler, Golf
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Greatest Athlete, Girls’s Sports activities
Caitlin Clark, Iowa Girls’s Basketball
Coco Gauff, Tennis
Nelly Korda, Golf
A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Greatest Comeback Athlete
Simone Biles, Gymnast
Paige Bueckers, UConn Girls’s Basketball
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
Greatest Crew
South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Girls’s Basketball
Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, NFL
Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Soccer
Las Vegas Aces, WNBA
UConn Huskies, NCAA Males’s Basketball
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Boston Celtics, NBA
Florida Panthers, NHL
Texas Rangers, MLB
Who Is Internet hosting the 2024 ESPYs?
Serena Williams will host the 2024 ESPYs, becoming a member of Megan Rapinoe, Sue Chook and Danica Patrick as one of many solely ladies to ever achieve this.
“I couldn’t be extra excited to host the ESPYs,” Williams stated in a press release in Might. “It is a dream come true for me, and one thing I’ve needed to do for so long as I can bear in mind. It has been a sensational 12 months for sports activities and an unprecedented one for feminine athletes. I can’t wait to rejoice everybody on stage in July.”
Previous hosts have come from sports activities, music and leisure, with comic Dennis Miller internet hosting the primary ESPYs in 1993.
Stephen Curry was the latest host, doing the honors in 2022. The ESPYs went on and not using a host final 12 months because of the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.
Why Is Prince Harry Receiving an ESPY?
The Duke of Sussex has earned the Pat Tillman Award for Service as a recognition of his work with the Invictus Video games. Harry is a founding patron of the video games, which permits wounded or sick servicemen and girls from all over the world to take part in Olympic-style competitors.
Harry has not but introduced whether or not he’ll attend the ceremony.
The award is called for Pat Tillman, the previous Arizona Cardinals security who enlisted within the U.S. Military after the 9/11 assaults. He was killed by pleasant fireplace in 2004.
Who Else Earned an Honorary Award?
Along with Harry, the ESPYs will honor former NFL participant Steve Gleason with the Arthur Ashe Award for Braveness and South Carolina ladies’s basketball coach Daybreak Staley with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
“These honorees have used their platforms to vary the world and make it extra inclusive for marginalized and struggling communities, demonstrating unbelievable resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to rejoice them at The 2024 ESPYS,” Kate Jackson, vice chairman of manufacturing at ESPN, stated in a press release.