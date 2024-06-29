2024 ESPY Awards: Everything You Need to Know

It’s as soon as once more time for the largest stars in sports activities to descend on Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards. The thirty second annual awards present will happen on the Dolby Theatre for the third consecutive 12 months, with everybody from Patrick Mahomes to Caitlin Clark and even Prince Harry up for an award.

The ESPYs will honor one of the best gamers and groups in every main American sports activities league in addition to these whose work has transcended sports activities as a complete.

Harry will likely be honored with the 2024 Pat Tillman Award “in honor of his tireless work in making a optimistic impression for the veteran neighborhood via the ability of sport,” based on a launch from ESPN asserting the honour.

Maintain scrolling for all the things it’s worthwhile to know concerning the 2024 ESPY Awards:

When Are the 2024 ESPY Awards?

The 2024 ESPY Awards will happen on Thursday, July 11.

Watch the 2024 ESPY Awards

Who Are the ESPY Award Nominees?

ESPN has introduced nominees for 22 awards, and fan voting is now open to assist decide the winners. With classes spanning group and particular person sports activities, listed here are a few of the main classes and nominees: Greatest Athlete, Males’s Sports activities

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels / Los Angeles Dodgers

Scottie Scheffler, Golf

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Greatest Athlete, Girls’s Sports activities

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Girls’s Basketball

Coco Gauff, Tennis

Nelly Korda, Golf

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Greatest Comeback Athlete

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Paige Bueckers, UConn Girls’s Basketball

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans Greatest Crew

South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Girls’s Basketball

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, NFL

Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Soccer

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

UConn Huskies, NCAA Males’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Boston Celtics, NBA

Florida Panthers, NHL

Texas Rangers, MLB

Who Is Internet hosting the 2024 ESPYs?

Why Is Prince Harry Receiving an ESPY?