Stars Who Love Dating Athletes: Jennifer Lopez, More

Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Culpo have a factor for athletes — they usually’re not alone.

The previous Spice Women singer married former soccer star David Beckham in July 1999 after assembly two years prior after a soccer match. The couple — nicknamed Posh and Becks — went on to welcome 4 kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Lopez, then again, obtained engaged to former Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez in March 2019, after courting for 2 years. Nevertheless, the pair didn’t make it down the aisle, calling it quits in April 2021. (Lopez went on to marry Ben Affleck in July 2022.)

Culpo has but to marry an athlete, however she has had two high-profile relationships with soccer gamers. Following her break up from NFL’s Danny Amendola in March 2018, Culpo began seeing operating again Christian McCaffrey in June 2019. The duo obtained engaged in April 2023.

Scroll right down to see all the stars who’ve dated — and in lots of instances, married — athletes: