Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo wedding: See her dress

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have formally tied the knot.

The mannequin and the San Francisco 49ers operating again married on Saturday at a chapel in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Vogue revealed unique images of the bride in her robe.

Culpo, 32, instructed the journal she designed her costume with Dolce & Gabbana with the purpose of making one thing “that felt as critical” as her dedication to McCaffrey, 28. The covered-up ballgown featured a crew neck, lengthy sleeves and a buttoned again, and he or she wore a 16-foot lace veil, Vogue reported.

“I did not need it to exude intercourse in any manner, form, or type,” Culpo instructed Vogue. “I wished it to really feel easy and as if it is complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s a lot magnificence and ease.”

She added, “That is the primary, final, and solely marriage ceremony costume I attempted on.” The previous Miss Rhode Island USA and Miss Universe additionally stated that she and McCaffrey’s “primary precedence” was to get married in a church.

After the church ceremony at Watch Hill Chapel, the place staff armed with blue umbrellas hid the bride from view, the reception was held on the Ocean Home resort, which shut all the way down to the general public for the occasion. A tent shielded with material was arrange on the garden for visitors.

Final week, Culpo shared a sequence of images on Instagram exhibiting her and McCaffrey boarding a non-public airplane forward of their marriage ceremony, with flower petals filling the aisle. “Let it start,” she wrote, including a bride emoji. She additionally confirmed a menu printed on a card labeled “Olivia & Christian Marriage ceremony Flight.”

Earlier in June, Culpo celebrated McCaffrey’s birthday on Instagram, writing, “Pleased birthday to the most effective factor that ever occurred to me! I am unable to wait to marry you.”

The couple, who’ve been collectively since 2019, introduced their engagement in April 2023. On the time, Culpo shared a sequence of black-and-white images, together with one exhibiting McCaffrey down on one knee.

“We tried to maintain this quiet for so long as potential, however phrase travels quick,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am marrying my finest buddy. I really like you a lot, fiance.”

In a 2022 interview with Leisure Tonight, Culpo defined why she broke her rule to not date one other athlete after prior relationships with Ryan Lochte, Tim Tebow and Danny Amendola.

“He is simply the most effective, I really feel like he’s actually the whole lot that I may ever ask for,” she stated. “So I by no means have to fret about something. I feel that was the rationale why I did not need to date an athlete, no offense, as a result of there’s a fame there.”

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY, and Katie Landeck, The Windfall (R.I.) Journal