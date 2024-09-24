Sister Wives: Robyn Clings to Janelle’s Money

Sister Wives followers see Janelle Brown as a lady who doesn’t play video games, however they recommend Robyn Brown demonstrated the other on the TLC collection this week. Her game-playing turned apparent to the viewers. They watched because the youngest spouse from this now-defunct plural marriage modified the story to no matter suited her finest.

After the newest episode, followers applaud Janelle’s choice to sever ties together with her marriage. However additionally they see Robyn as her roadblock. The fourth spouse’s agenda turned clear after she appeared extra invested than Kody in retaining her c0-wife within the household. However it has nothing to do together with her dream of a rocking chair or a entrance porch in her previous age.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Shuffles Her Ideas on Janelle Brown

Robyn Brown first makes an attempt to get her husband to reel Janelle Brown again in. She thinks her co-wife would possibly change her thoughts, and construct on Coyote Cross. Earlier than Janelle severed her marriage with Kody, she contributed all her funds to the Sister Wives household cookie jar.

So, Sister Wives followers assume if Robyn Brown can get Kody to speak Janelle into staying that move of cash stays too. However then the cameras seize what Janelle is doing. And the one curiosity she has in that property is promoting it to recoup her cash.

Robyn Considers It a Wash with Janelle’s Funds

It turns into clear that attractive Janelle Brown again into the Sister Wives marriage gained’t work. So, when Robyn Brown comes again on the digital camera, she talks about Janelle wanting her cash. So now, the fourth spouse has modified her tune.

Robyn’s mindset appeared to alter from attractive Janelle again into the household. As an alternative, she appeared to shuffle right into a protection mode about owing her co-wife cash. She discovered what Janelle deliberate to do. That’s to go after her share of Coyote Cross. Plus ask for her a reimbursement that she put in to purchase Robyn’s home.

Then all of the sudden it wasn’t Robyn’s home anymore, and this shocked the viewers. The fourth spouse had a unique story than what the collection supplied up till now.

Robyn Brown tried to justify why she and the Sister Wives patriarch don’t owe Janelle something. This not solely stuns viewers, however it angers them. Followers noticed proper by Robyn this week. Sufficient so to surmise her co-wife is about to have a battle on her fingers. It probably gained’t be simple for her to get something from the now-monogamous couple.

Sister Wives: Robyn’s Dwelling a Household Membership Home?

Out of the blue, the luxurious property that was all the time referred to as “Robyn’s home” is not her place. As an alternative, she describes it as a glorified clubhouse for your complete Sister Wives household. She and Kody lived in that house for the final 5 years. However now Robyn stated she was solely occupying the property in spite of everything 5 spouses bought it as a household asset. As soon as they transfer onto Coyote Cross, that home will stay within the household belonging to everybody.

Sister Wives followers had a discipline day over the fourth spouse, sounding as if she was solely the caretaker of the premises. Plus, Janelle Brown stated when the household cash paid for that home, she wished hers, in addition to the opposite wives’ names on the deed. However she was turned down on that request.

Kody Brown had a purpose to maintain the opposite wives off the deed of the home again then. He advised Janelle that it must be documented as Robyn Brown’s home. His excuse was simply in case one thing occurred to him, she would nonetheless have a house.

So, Robyn considers it a wash for Janelle with each purchases, her home and Coyote Cross land. This left followers with a pit of their stomachs for Janelle Brown when Sunday evening’s episode of the TLC collection got here to an in depth.

