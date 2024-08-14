Byron Bay Bluesfest Announces 2025 Will Be Its Final Year

BYRON BAY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Byron Bay Bluesfest, the long-running Australian music competition, introduced that it’ll take its closing bow in 2025.

In a press release saying the choice, organizers stated: Bluesfest Byron Bay, Australia’s premier and most awarded music competition in Australia ever, proudly proclaims that the 2025 version will likely be its closing curtain name. After 35 years of celebrating the easiest in Blues, Roots music, and Past, the legendary establishment that has introduced the world’s best artists to Australia, plus an entire bunch of our personal, will host its final competition on the legendary Byron Occasions Farm, simply outdoors of Byron Bay, NSW, Australia.

As the ultimate chapter in Bluesfest’s iconic legacy approaches, followers are urged to be a part of historical past. The primary of many artist bulletins for the 2025 competition, which guarantees to characteristic a lineup worthy of this momentous event, will likely be unveiled in a single week. That is the final probability to expertise the magic, the music, and the reminiscences which have made Bluesfest a beloved establishment, and we expect lots of our best artist, plus a bunch of first timers to affix us within the celebration, with a primary artist announcement imminent.

Based in 1990 by Dan Doeppel and Kevin Oxford, the competition yearly includes a slate of blues and roots performers, together with each homegrown Australian performers and touring worldwide artists.

Since 1995, the competition has been orchestrated by Peter Noble, who turned the unique proprietor of the occasion in 2008.

“To my Pricey Bluesfest Household, and after greater than 50 years within the music enterprise, Bluesfest has been a labor of affection, a celebration of music, neighborhood, and the resilient spirit of our followers. However after the 2025 competition, as a lot because it pains me to say this, it’s time to shut this chapter. As I stated earlier this 12 months at Bluesfest 2024, subsequent years competition will likely be our final.. To my expensive Bluesfest household, I need to make it probably the most unforgettable expertise but. In the event you’ve been fascinated with it, now’s your final probability to expertise our beloved competition,” Noble stated, saying the choice.