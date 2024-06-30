Sister Wives: Meri Gets It All Wrong as Season 19 Draws Near?

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is slammed in a real-time video for statements that recommend she’s not seeing issues as they’re on the TLC sequence. However it appears she provides a purpose for this, and followers discover it quite unhappy. So, what’s Meri saying that raises concern that she’s received all of it fallacious?

Sister Wives: Meri Brown, Oblivious To This?

Meri Brown and her co-wives individually mentioned the platform of polygamy in the previous few seasons. Oddly sufficient for the viewers, in real-time interviews, Meri gained’t blame polygamy for the demise of the Sister Wives marriage.

As a substitute, she suggests the fault falls to the best way all of them dealt with the issues that go hand-in-hand with polygamy and never polygamy itself. However, Meri’s divorced co-wives ultimately cite Kody Brown‘s unfair time between the Sister Wives girls as a part of the issue.

Sister Wives followers witnessed jealousy early on within the sequence when Robyn Brown first graced the display screen. This youthful spouse out of the blue had Kody’s eye, and jealousy grew for the opposite wives.

Meri Referred to as Out for Unsettling Excuses

Meri Brown had an excuse and treatment for jealousy. She claims the jealousy was one thing she wanted to work via and did. Meri sees this emotion as a part of the polygamy deal.

However after seeing this Sister Wives celeb’s tackle jealousy, a member of the family surfaced and identified the error of her methods.

Ben Brown is Kody Brown’s nephew, the son of Kody’s brother. This nephew escaped his polygamous household with nothing however terrible reviews on his childhood.

Now he’s on a mission to look at the Sister Wives episodes for the primary time and touch upon what he sees.

Sister Wives: Authentic Matriarch Will get Recommendation – Don’t Ignore Jealousy

Ben Brown is pretty new to followers of the TLC sequence. He’s by no means been on the Sister Wives present. However to this point, followers appear to like his tackle Kody Brown’s household. They see him saying issues that they thought when watching the truth sequence.

Meri was somebody who caught his consideration when pink flags popped up for Ben as she talked concerning the emotion of jealousy.

Meri talks about feeling jealous and speaking herself out of it. She believes it comes together with polygamy. However Ben factors out that stuffing these jealous emotions down deep and going about your life as if it’s not there may be fallacious.

He says that emotion is there for a purpose. So he suggests Meri ought to take heed to her feelings. Ben Brown sees jealousy as an emotion that tells you one thing is fallacious in your relationship. So, as an alternative of coping with it, he suggests Meri Brown suppressed it as a pure a part of the polygamous life-style.

That mentioned, Ben comes together with a shout-out to his aunt that this isn’t how you can cope with that emotion. After watching her on the TLC sequence, he supplied this recommendation. Whereas it’s too late for marriage recommendation as we speak, possibly Meri can study from this when she strikes on to her subsequent romantic relationship.

