Jenna Jameson and Estranged Wife Jessi Lawless Are Working Things Out

Jenna Jameson and her estranged spouse, Jessi Lawless, are engaged on rekindling their romance.

“Hey guys, I simply needed to pop on and tackle just a few issues,” Jameson, 50, started in a video posted by way of Instagram on Sunday, June 23. “Jessi and I try to work by way of issues and I needed to be very clear about one thing. She was by no means abusive, she wasn’t every part that’s being portrayed proper now so we’re making an attempt to work by way of issues and I like her.”

She continued: “I don’t need her to be coping with drama. She doesn’t deserve it. I like her.”

Jameson captioned the put up, “@jessilawless_ I like you.”

Lawless introduced her determination to divorce the previous grownup movie star in April after lower than one 12 months of marriage. (Months after assembly on TikTok, the twosome tied the knot in Might 2023.)

“There are a number of rumors going round that Jenna and I are getting a divorce,” Lawless mentioned in a TikTok video on the time. “I’m making this video to substantiate that.”

Lawless defined the breakup needed to do with Jameson allegedly breaking her sobriety.

“I instructed her at first of our relationship that I used to be drawing a tough line and that consuming had led to so many issues in her life that I might not tolerate it in any respect underneath any circumstances,” she mentioned.

Lawless defined that Jameson traveled to an occasion in Chicago with out her for the primary time since they’ve been married. Whereas on the journey, Jameson started consuming. Lawless confronted Jameson, telling her that she got here armed with proof.

“She was positively making an attempt to lie about it till I instructed her that I had footage,” Lawless famous. “I mentioned, ‘Individuals have despatched me footage of you with champagne in your hand.’ She admitted it. Clearly.”

Lawless added that she didn’t even have the photographs, however “simply instructed her I did.” She added, “I knew she was consuming.”

Lawless famous that Jameson “has no regret,” saying, “She instructed me level clean, ‘I’m not sorry. I don’t really feel sorry.’ I’m crying. Actually tears operating down my face begging for some kind of regret from her. And he or she had none. She simply needed to show it round and blame me.”

Lawless filed for an annulment. “I’m certain you’ll see this, Jenna,” Lawless concluded. “ I like you with all of my coronary heart. I actually hope one of the best for you.”