Plano’s Hezly Rivera heading to Paris Olympics – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Hezly Rivera has realized her childhood dream. After the U.S. Olympic Trials in gymnastics, she discovered that she can be a part of the five-woman Olympic workforce.

“So many feelings. I used to be joyful and excited,” Rivera stated.

Rivera trains at WOGA in Plano (World Olympics Gymnastics Academy) the place she is among the many world’s biggest gymnasts.

“I’m so grateful to be right here and to be chosen on this Olympic workforce. I’ve made so many sacrifices to get right here, so I need to thank God, my coaches, household, my mates, and my teammates. I simply can’t consider that I’m right here,” Rivera stated.

The workforce headed to the Paris Olympics consists of 37-time Olympic and World medalist Simone Biles, reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, Olympic flooring train gold medalist Jade Carey, Olympic workforce silver medalist Jordan Chiles, and two-time 2023 Junior World silver medalist and 2024 Winter Cup stability beam champion Rivera, who at 16 years and 26 days outdated is at the moment the youngest member of all sports activities within the Group USA delegation headed to the 2024 Olympic Video games.

A younger Hezly Rivera meets Simone Biles for the primary time. (Heidy Ruiz)

Despite the fact that she is the youngest on the workforce, she stated she needed to assume like a veteran all through the competitors.

“I considered it as each different meet. Simply going on the market and doing my factor, principally doing what I do within the gymnasium. I used to be simply considering it is simply me and my beam or simply me and the bar. I attempt to calm myself down beforehand. I [was thinking] I’m just like the underdog, and there wasn’t a lot stress on me, which was most likely factor. I simply went on the market and did my factor,” Rivera stated.

It’s not misplaced on her the quantity of expertise on the workforce.

“I believe it is tremendous comforting. They’ve already been by it. They’ve been by the journey and the Olympic Video games. I believe they are going to be capable of mentor me. Not simply on the Video games, however when it comes to coaching. I believe that will likely be nice assist for me. The roster is superb. They’re all unimaginable and contribute a lot to the workforce, which I’m so joyful about. I can’t consider that I’m a part of this workforce as effectively,” Rivera stated.

She stated she nonetheless can’t consider that in 2021, she was sitting at her home and within the gymnasium watching the Tokyo Olympics, saying she needed to be on that workforce. Now, she is right here.

“I couldn’t have imagined that and I’m simply so excited and by no means would have thought that might have occurred. Bars and beam are what I can contribute to the workforce. So after I hit bars and beam I knew that I had a shot,” Rivera stated.

Her father was visibly emotional when her title was known as as a member of the gymnastics workforce. Rivera wasn’t shocked, contemplating how a lot her household had supported her. They moved from New Jersey to Plano in order that she might practice at WOGA and have one of the best likelihood of creating an Olympic workforce.

“He [my dad] has been with me for the reason that starting and at all times been supporting me since I used to be little. It’s been so superb having a father like him. He’s my hero, my rock and at all times pushes me to do my greatest. And at all times comforting when issues get tough,” Rivera stated.

The USA Gymnastics delegation headed to the 2024 Olympic Video games in Paris, France, was introduced Sunday.