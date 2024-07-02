Bears to excuse Jonathan Owens from training camp during wife Simone Biles’ Olympics events, per report

When the Chicago Bears begin coaching camp later this month, they’re more likely to be with out certainly one of their veteran offseason additions, in response to USA Immediately, with security Jonathan Owens set to attend the 2024 Summer season Olympics, the place his spouse, Simone Biles, is slated for competitors within the Paris Video games.

“The Bears are literally granting him a pair days off from coaching camp, so he’ll be there, sure,” Biles stated this week, when requested about Owens’ potential attendance. “For only a brief little time. … Anytime we are able to present up for each other in assist, we simply get tremendous excited as a result of our schedules do not align that a lot. So every time it does, it is actually vital for the each of us to point out up in assist.”

The Bears are scheduled to open coaching camp on July 23, simply three days earlier than the Olympics’ Opening Ceremony in Paris. Biles, who’s extensively thought of one of many biggest gymnasts of all time with seven profession Olympic medals, has a qualifying occasion July 28 alongside the U.S. girls’s gymnastics crew, with a subsequent remaining July 30. The all-around girls’s remaining will likely be held Aug. 1, as USA Immediately reported.

Biles and Owens have been engaged in 2022 and married in 2023. This 12 months’s Olympic Video games will mark the primary time they’ve attended a significant worldwide competitors collectively, per USA Immediately, as household and associates weren’t permitted on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as a consequence of COVID restrictions.

Owens, 28, simply signed with the Bears this spring following a one-year stint with the Inexperienced Bay Packers. Initially undrafted out of Missouri Western in 2018, the St. Louis native spent 4 seasons with the Houston Texans from 2019-2022, rising as a full-time starter to log a career-high 125 tackles in his remaining 12 months there. He additionally appeared prominently as a particular groups participant in Inexperienced Bay.