Packers defeat Titans, 30-14

NASHVILLE – Packers QB Malik Willis got here again to Tennessee and beat the group that traded him to Inexperienced Bay for a seventh-round choose.

The Packers left Nissan Stadium with a 30-14 victory Sunday to enhance to 2-1 on the younger season.

Willis, a third-round draft choose by the Titans in 2022 who had been relegated to Tennessee’s No. 3 QB earlier than being traded, vastly outplayed Titans QB Will Levis, who turned the ball over 4 extra occasions, giving him 9 turnovers by means of three video games for the 0-3 Titans.

Willis, beginning his second straight recreation instead of the injured Jordan Love (knee), accomplished 13-of-19 passes for 202 yards with a TD and 120.9 passer score. He additionally rushed six occasions for 73 yardsm and a TD, all within the first half.

Complementing Willis’ efforts have been RBs Josh Jacobs (14 carries, 43 yards) and Emanuel Wilson (12-50). WR Christian Watson caught two passes for 67 yards, WR Jayden Reed had 4 for 50, and Wilson had two catches for 35 yards, together with a 30-yard TD on display screen cross.

That passing TD gave the Packers a 27-7 lead within the third quarter after the protection had stopped the Titans on fourth down in Tennessee territory. The Titans minimize it to 27-14 shortly thereafter however moved no nearer.

Inexperienced Bay’s protection additionally bought three takeaways for the third straight recreation. CB Jaire Alexander scored on a pick-six within the first half, DL Kingsley Enagbare bought a strip-sack within the second half, and S Xavier McKinney picked off a deep ball late within the fourth quarter for his third interception in as many video games. He is the primary Packers participant to have interceptions in every of his first three video games for Inexperienced Bay since linebacker John Anderson in 1978.

The strip-sack was considered one of eight sacks by the Packers, with DL Devonte Wyatt and DL Preston Smith every getting two. Enagbare had 1½ sacks.

Levis was 26-of-34 for 260 yards with two TDs, two INTs and an 92.8 score. The Packers held the Titans to simply 33 speeding yards, with RB Tony Pollard gaining 14 on six makes an attempt. WR DeAndre Hopkins caught six passes for 73 yards and a TD.