See Glen Powell Get His Makeup Done by John Stamos (VIDEO)

Here is one thing the world wants extra of: Two good-looking, proficient actors sharing a second over make-up.

You by no means know when cameras are rolling, and somebody on TODAY’s social media crew caught a captivating behind-the-scenes second with two of our favourite individuals, Glen Powell and John Stamos! Each males had been slated to look on the long-lasting morning present on July 17 to debate their newest initiatives, however earlier than that occurred, they loved some high quality time collectively by ensuring everybody was trying their finest:

“The look of pure pleasure on their faces. @johnstamos and @glenpowell behind-the-scenes on the #TODAYShow,” TODAY’s Instagram caption learn.

Their smiles say all of it. Powell can not help however grin ear-to-ear as Stamos tenderly brushes his face. Powell trusted Stamos implicitly — and by all accounts, Stamos got here via for his pal with an ideal make-up job! Who knew the 2 males would bond so closely over one thing as minor as concealer?

Whereas Stamos chatted with the TODAY crew about fatherhood and the Seaside Boys, Powell had one subject on his thoughts: His new film Twisters, presently in theaters in every single place! Due to Stamos, Powell appeared picture-perfect as he defined his connection to the movie.

“[The original] is a type of seminal films that I grew up on, however then you definitely journey the world and also you notice this film meant a lot to so many individuals,” Powell informed Hoda Kotb. “And simply attending to shoot this factor in Oklahoma, and , simply hauling all throughout the Oklahoma plains in vans, yeah, it is simply the perfect.”

Glen Powell stars in Twisters, in theaters in every single place

Twisters is shaping as much as be all the pieces the unique movie was and extra. Maybe most significantly, even the celebrities confessed that paying respect to the unique film might be one thing audiences will admire. In an unique July interview with NBC Insider, Powell revealed Twisters has the identical “really feel” as 1996’s Tornado.

“The factor that I actually took away from the primary one was simply the infectious sense of pleasure in regards to the climate,” Powell shared. “After I take a look at our movie, we’re simply actually pleased with that very same kind of pleasure that form of emanates all through all of it.”

Powell wasn’t the one star to reward the movie’s dedication to upholding the integrity of the unique. Co-star Anthony Ramos echoed Powell’s feedback, particularly mentioning the film’s soundtrack.

“It was the eye to the soundtrack, which was one thing that they actually labored on to nail for the primary one,” Ramos stated. “I feel that this soundtrack actually seems like an extension of the heartbeat of the film, which I feel the primary one did.”