Nikka Costa Announces New Single And First Tour In Over Six Years

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Nikka Costa, the dynamic soul and funk singer based mostly in Los Angeles, is again with a bang after a six-year hiatus. She’s set to embark on a West Coast tour this September and launch her extremely anticipated new album, Soiled Disco, on August sixteenth. Right here’s every part you’ll want to learn about her upcoming tour, new single, and album.

Tour Announcement

For the primary time in over six years, Costa will hit the highway, bringing her electrifying reside performances to the West Coast. The tour kicks off in Ventura, CA, and takes her via a number of cities, ending in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (June 28) at 10am PST.

Nikka Costa Stay Dates:

Fri 9.20 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Corridor

– Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Corridor Sat 9.21 – Bishop, CA @ Millpond Music Competition

– Bishop, CA @ Millpond Music Competition Solar 9.22 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

– Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley Wed 9.25 – Tacoma, WA @ Elk’s Temple

– Tacoma, WA @ Elk’s Temple Thu 9.26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Corridor

– Portland, OR @ Polaris Corridor Solar 9.29 – San Diego, CA @ Home of Blues San Diego

– San Diego, CA @ Home of Blues San Diego Mon 9.30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

New Single and Album

Alongside the tour announcement, Costa will launch her new single “Dance ‘N Overlook” and its music video on Friday, June 28. The one is a preview of her upcoming album Soiled Disco, produced by Justin Stanley, identified for his work with Prince, Jamie Lidell, and Beck. The album blends futuristic disco vibes with Costa’s soulful power, promising a contemporary but nostalgic sound.

Costa describes “Dance ‘N Overlook” as a celebration of letting go and having fun with life with mates: “Dance ‘N Overlook’ is about that feeling you get whenever you’re simply DONE and wanna grasp with your mates and overlook every part. It’s lights out, sneakers off, individuals you like, music loud, no worries, all enjoyable, zero %$#ucks! ‘Amnesia, give me a dose of it so I can care much less. One thing to show off my thoughts.’”

Musical Comeback

NCosta isn’t any stranger to the stage, having beforehand supported legendary artists like Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Coldplay, and Pink. Identified for her powerhouse vocals and compelling stage presence, she’s able to captivate audiences as soon as once more. Her return is marked by a sequence of releases together with “It’s Simply Love,” a robust anthem about love and individuality, the title observe “Soiled Disco,” and “Preserve It Excessive.”

Collaborators

Disco options contributions from a lineup of outstanding musicians:

Brandon Coleman (Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus)

(Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus) Greg Phillinganes (Michael Jackson, Stevie Surprise)

(Michael Jackson, Stevie Surprise) Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Beck)

These proficient artists convey their distinctive sounds to the album, creating an immersive musical expertise that captures the essence of Costa’s vibrant model.

For extra data, you may attain out to her staff at Gold Atlas: Inge Colsen – [email protected] – 212-203-5240