Inside Michael Jackson’s Kids Prince, Paris and Bigi’s Lives Today

It’s been 15 years since Michael Jackson’s stunning demise at age 50 on June 25, 2009. Though the years that adopted had been onerous on the singer’s three kids, a supply solely reveals within the new situation of Us Weekly that Jackson can be happy with the place his youngsters are immediately.

“Some individuals might let nepotism get to their heads, however they’re the exact opposite of that,” the insider says of Jackson’s sons, Prince, 27, and Bigi, 22, and daughter Paris, 26.

A second supply notes that Paris has labored as a mannequin, an actress and a singer as a result of she “wished to make a dwelling and never rely on [her father’s] cash.” Paris has launched one studio album so far, 2020’s Wilted, in addition to two EP’s, 2020’s The Soundflowers and 2022’s The Misplaced EP.

Jackson’s sons, in the meantime, have stayed extra out of the general public eye. “Bigi is essentially the most personal of the siblings.” the second supply shares. “He lives on his personal and doesn’t should work however has hobbies.”

Prince, who has been courting faculty sweetheart Molly Schirmang for over seven years, “loves using bikes and his charity work,” the insider says of Jackson’s firstborn.

A 3rd supply informed Us in April that Prince and Schirmang are going sturdy, however don’t have plans to tie the knot anytime quickly.

“Molly doesn’t care about Prince’s fame or who his household is,” the insider stated, noting that Schirmang will get alongside nicely with Paris and Bigi. “They need the identical issues out of life and are taking every day because it comes.”

Along with his stable relationship with Schirmang, Prince additionally has the tight bond he shares along with his two siblings.

“They’re one another’s finest pals and all stick collectively,” the second supply says. “Michael can be so completely happy.”

Jackson shared Prince and Paris with ex-wife Debbie Rowe and welcomed Bigi through surrogate. Whereas Paris didn’t have a relationship with Rowe, 65, as a baby — Rowe gave Jackson full custody rights after the pair divorced in 2000 — they reconnected throughout her teenage years.

“It’s simply cool having her as a good friend,” Paris stated of her mother throughout a 2021 look on Pink Desk Speak. “It’s cool attending to know her, seeing how comparable we’re, stepping into what sort of music she actually likes. … We glance so much alike.”

Paris has additionally spoken about her bond along with her late dad. Throughout an August 29, 2023 efficiency at Las Colonias Park Amphitheater in Colorado, she credited him with getting her into music.

“He would have been 65 years previous immediately,” she informed the group in a video shared through her Instagram web page. “And he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and fervour into doing what he did, in order that I can rise up right here on stage in entrance of you and scream right into a microphone. So, I owe every thing to him.”

