Michael J. Fox Joins Coldplay On Stage At Glastonbury Festival

Michael J. Fox joined Coldplay Saturday night time for a shock efficiency on the Glastonbury music competition.

The “Again to the Future” star had beforehand appeared with the band in 2016. This time, he arrived in a wheelchair to hitch in for 2 of their songs throughout the encore.

Frontman Chris Martin supplied a freestyle riff in the midst of their 2021 hit “Humankind.”

“Right here is one other legendary Michael, ” Martin stated about Fox after additionally introducing competition founder Sir Michael Eavis. “One who simply completely rocks. Along with his Chuck Berry riff and the way in which he punched Biff: women and gents, please welcome Michael J. Fox.”

Fox, 63, has been battling Parkinson’s Illness since 1991. He was certain to a wheelchair as he held a guitar in his lap throughout the band’s headlining set.

Martin knelt close to Fox for “Repair You.”

In the course of the tune’s interlude, Martin sang “Go, Johnny, Go, Go, Go” a name to “Again to the Future” the place Fox’s character, Marty McFly, carried out Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” at his dad and mom’ highschool dance.

Martin later advised the group that Fox was the explanation the band shaped within the first place.

“Particularly thanks to the principle motive why we’re in a band, is due to watching ‘Again to the Future,’” he advised the group.

“So thanks to our hero without end, and probably the most wonderful individuals on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox,” Martin added. “Thanks a lot, our hero.”

Fox additionally carried out with Coldplay at MetLife Stadium in July 2016, the place they carried out “Johnny B. Goode” in its entirety.

Watch the entire video above.

UPDATE: In an Instagram publish as we speak, Fox praised his staff and Coldplay for making the second occur.

“Glastonbury, all of the love and because of the @coldplay staff who took such nice care of us,” he wrote within the caption, earlier than acknowledging the band’s members. “And lots of due to Chris, Will, Johnny, Man and Phil.”

Fox continued, “Oh yeah in case you have been questioning…it was f—— mind-blowing. There’s a time for each band and a band for each time. That is @coldplay’s time.”